SEBRING — If you’re a veteran seeing hard times, county officials hope you were among those who got Christmas dinner, gifts and supplies from a grateful public.
In just 40 minutes Monday afternoon, 55 veterans and their families got closer to a “Holly Jolly Christmas” this year, courtesy of the Highlands County Veterans Services Office and a slew of donors.
Assistant Veterans Services Officer Carol West said they prepared to receive 80 families, and expected to see all of them that afternoon. Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams said the event has been going on for at least 10 years, thanks to generous donors.
“How can you not feel good about helping veterans?” asked County Commissioner Kevin Roberts, one of four county commissioners who helped load dinners, gifts, supplies, gift cards and stuffed animals into the seats and hands of waiting veterans. The line at the Veterans Service Office stretched to South George Boulevard and had nearly backed up on U.S. 27.
“It’s heart-warming,” Commission Chair Kathy Rapp said during a lull in the line. “It’s so wonderful to wish veterans a Merry Christmas, and God bless them.”
Roberts said he could think of nothing better than to thank the veterans, who, as he said, gave or risked their lives to defend freedoms for all Americans.
“Feel loved and appreciated, because you are,” Roberts told the next veteran in line.
Just like the annual Thanksgiving dinner event at the Veterans Service Office, where veterans drive in to pick up a complete dinner with meat and sides, the Christmas outreach provides a holiday ham and groceries to serve up potatoes, green beans and other traditional fare.
In addition, veterans got gifts from grateful donors, including the ubiquitous socks and other garments most people dread as children but hope to see each year as adults.
Donors this year, Williams said, include the Veterans Council of Highlands County, the Military Officers Association of America Central Florida Chapter, Lake Placid Western Feed & Wear, Sebring Village, Little Key West, Battle of the Bands, The Loyal Order of Moose #2259 in Sebring, The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #1529 in Sebring, Faith Baptist Church of Lake Placid Ladies Group, Heartland Christian Academy Cadets, AmVets Post 21 and Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9853, Wandea Brote of USPS, the Lake Placid Women’s Club and other anonymous donors.
Retired Col. Mike Borders, state president of MOAA, told commissioners that he has a good relationship with the MOAA national, contrary to being identified earlier as an officer of that organization. The MOAA Foundation as provided $30,000 over the last four years to the Veterans Council’s Veteran Assistance Fund, Borders stated in a letter.
Monday’s event included a videographer and photographers, and a promise from Borders that the Veterans Council will continue to apply for, and hopefully receive this funding, again each year as long as they know about the good it does in the community.