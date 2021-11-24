SEBRING — Priding themselves on logistics, the Veterans Services Office staff and volunteers loaded up 37 Thanksgiving dinners to veterans in 26 minutes Monday afternoon.
They hoped to give out the remaining two dozen that afternoon or the following morning, in time for veterans in need to thaw out and start cooking their turkeys in time for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. They provided the meals in a loading-dock format, having veterans drive through the covered entryway, as they did last year during the height of the pandemic.
Veterans Services Office Denise Williams said it went so well and was so efficient last year, they kept the format this year.
Williams said 51 veterans’ households signed up for meals this year. She, her staff, volunteers and donors had as many as five dozen meals available, just in case. Each year for the past decade, her crew has gathered the food and packed it up on the Monday before Thanksgiving to make sure veterans in need have a happy holiday.
In addition to this year’s turkey, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans, gravy, cream soup, sweet potatoes, a box of potatoes and cranberry sauce, Williams had gift cards provided by a very generous donor and gift bags of sundry items, including more food, toiletries, socks and rain slickers.
Williams wanted to thank the Veterans Council of Highlands County Inc., the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Foundation, American Legion Post 25, American Legion Post 74, AmVets Post 21, Faith Baptist Church of Lake Placid, Loyal Order of Moose Sebring Lodge 2259, the Tanglewood Veterans Committee, the Women’s Club of Lake Placid and Little Key West House Concerts & Events for their generous donations.
Williams also wanted to thank anyone else she may have failed to mention here, especially those who wished to remain anonymous.
Monday morning, dinner boxes were packed by Williams; Assistant Veterans Service Officer Carol West; Veterans Service Specialist Stan Epling; retired Col. Mike Borders, national president of MOAA; Harry March, president of the Veterans Council of Highlands County; Jason Butler of the Sons of American Legion Post 74 and volunteer Arthur Conover.
They all handled distribution with help from Glenn West, vice president of the Veterans Council of Highlands County; Matthew Metts; Highlands County Director of Community Programs Ingra Gardner, Highlands County Attorney Sherry Sutphen and Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg.