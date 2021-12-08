SEBRING — The Bare Wood Market hosted their second ‘Sebring Artist Market’ event, featuring the works of Florida artists, on Dec. 1. This offers everyone the chance to have our fine local artists show their work and gives the community the opportunity to appreciate ‘fresh local art.’
Art work will be for sale at the monthly receptions when the artist is present to visit with. The works will be on display for the entire month when you can also purchase the art on exhibit.
Each month there is a different artist showcased with their own ‘opening night.’ December’s artist is Hilda Waddell, who specializes in alcohol ink and acrylics.
She was born in Ohio and moved to Sebring a few years ago with her husband. They love it here and have made a lot of new friends.
“My daughter informed me that I won’t become famous until I die. I don’t want to be world famous, just touch a few hearts and make them smile with my artwork.
“I started painting when I was 50. I always wanted to try oils, then I went to acrylics and alcohol ink, which is my favorite.
“Alcohol ink does what it wants to do, but not always what you want it to do. Also, you can’t drink it! Some guys actually ask about it,” laughed Waddell.
One of her favorite pieces was on display, a large Santa painted on a palm frond. “He’s just fun!”
Another of her favorites is a very colorful piece titled ‘Spring.’ It’s one of her abstract paintings, a technique that she just started working with.
Waddell said she was excited to see so many people turn out for the reception and wanted to thank everyone for coming out.
Waddell sold at least two of her works during the reception. Glenna Foreman purchased ‘Lovely Flowers’ an alcohol ink framed work.
“I love all the pretty colors,” said Foreman. “I’ll find someplace to put it.”
Lois Worthington bought ‘Field of Blue,’ another of Waddell’s alcohol ink framed paintings.
“Blues and greens are my colors!” said Worthington.
Over 30 people showed up at the reception and browsed the exhibit, the Parade of Trees and the store.
Waddells’ website is artbyhilda.weebly.com.
Be sure to mark your calendar for the next artist reception on Jan. 4.
Bare Wood Market is located in downtown Sebring at 130 N. Ridgewood Drive.