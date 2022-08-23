SEBRING — Derrek Riley will have a chance to change his plea from guilty to not guilty when he returns to court Sept. 19.
Riley, who already had accepted a plea deal, wants that thrown out so he can try his case before a jury.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 10:27 am
His lawyer, Gail Cheatwood, was in court Monday to change Riley’s plea to not guilty and request a trial date. She instead asked Senior Circuit Court Judge David Ward, who was sitting in for Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, to postpone the hearing until Estrada can hear the motion himself.
Estrada was downstairs in courtroom 1B managing jury selection for a Daryl Cason’s murder trial.
“We’d like to continue this to be heard before Judge Estrada,” Cheatwood told Ward. Prosecutor Courtney Lenhardt agreed, so Ward set Sept. 19 for Estrada to hear Riley’s motion to have his guilty plea withdrawn.
He faces a possible life sentence, according to prosecutors.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, Riley entered the home of a couple in February 2019 and began accusing the mother of his children, who was visiting the home, of sleeping with other men. The woman asked him to leave, but as he neared the front door, Riley allegedly turned and repeatedly punched her in the face. When the woman fell to the floor, Riley allegedly stomped her face, neck and body.
Riley ran out the back door, but police were outside and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint. The woman, whose eyes were swollen shut, could barely speak, police said in their arrest report. They charged Riley with second degree attempted felony murder, assault and battery during a burglary, and domestic battery by strangulation.
Riley has remained in Highlands County Jail since that attack three years ago. Cheatwood had been preparing for his trial, which was to begin in July 2021, but Riley agreed to plead guilty.
Cheatwood then negotiated a plea agreement with prosecutors that charged Riley with domestic violence by strangulation, which has a possible five-year sentence; attempted second-degree felony murder, which comes with a possible 15 years; and burglary with assault and battery, which can bring a life sentence. All were to run concurrently.
When he got a look at his pre-sentence report, which adds prior crimes and other factors, Riley suddenly announced his desire to withdraw his guilty plea.
“In Florida, defendants can withdraw their guilty pleas, but it’s much easier before the judge pronounces the sentence,” prosecutor John Kromholz said. “The appellate court is pretty liberal when inmates withdraw a guilty plea prior to sentencing. After sentencing, you almost have to move Heaven and Earth to withdraw a guilty plea.”