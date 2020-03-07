SEBRING — County residents will be crying whaa whaa for the lack of the new Wawas. The properties have been put on hold for at least a year, maybe two or three years, depending on who you ask. Make no mistake, the Wawas will be built, but not as quickly as most would like.
Wawa has not answered emails nor phone calls to confirm any holds on the build sites.
A monthly report from Lake Placid Utilities Director and Town Engineer Joe Barberin in the Town Council agenda packet for March 9 shows the Lake Placid Wawa build “put on hold until 2021.” It also said the ground/site was “stabilized.” According to the engineer, stabilization means the groundwork is done and grass is being allowed to grow over it.
Barber is unsure of the status of the other construction sites in Highlands County.
A spokesperson for one of the developers, Gryboski, Howe and Gravely, confirmed the Lake Placid site is on hold, as well as the other locations in the county. She said the Lake Placid project would go to bid about 2022 and open in 2023. She thought the Valerie Drive location would also go to bid in 2022 and open in 2023, and the Highlands Avenue location would go to bid in 2023 and open in 2024.
According to the company representative, the Arcadia projects are also on hold.
“Wawa has filled up its pipeline until 2024,” she said.
If they build anything right away, it will be in south Florida.
Having said that, Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn told the Highlands News-Sun that Wawa is still moving forward with its construction sites. He also said there were never any timelines or deadlines put in place. But, he added the company would never get this far into the process to back out.
Clinton Howerton Jr., county engineer, echoed Dunn’s sentiments. “We do not have any requirements for schedules to be reported to us, so the scheduling is up to the developer,” he said.
Lee Tolar, a City of Sebring building/zoning code officer, said he has not heard anything official from Wawa but there have been no permits pulled for building. Tolar said Excavation Point did a lot of work and no one has seen or heard anything since.
Considering the Lake Wales Wawa took six years to get to the construction phase, the three years it has been since Wawa talked to Lake Placid is not bad. For now, folks will just have to get their fix for all things Wawa while on road trips. Wawa’s eventual competitors may breath a sigh of relief for a little bit longer.