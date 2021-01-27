So now we have a new president. I will hope and pray for him to do the right things.
And I will watch closely to see if he does the right things.
So far, I’m not impressed!
In his inauguration address, he emphasized unity. Over and over again. During his campaign, he also emphasized unity. Those were his words.
On his first day in office, he signed 17 executive actions, many of which defied unity. Those were his actions.
Here are just a few of his executive actions that defy unity.
He has stopped the construction on the border wall. Just as a reminder, this wall was started way before President Trump continued it. It is not Trump's wall. Even under Obama it was under construction. I believe most Americans believe we should control our borders. It’s not that most of us are against immigration, we just need to control it to a reasonable degree. And we do need to stop the drug traffic coming across our southern border.
He stopped construction of the Keystone pipeline. Again, no unity here. Not only did he put thousands of people directly out of work, but as of today, we need fossil fuel energy. Our national energy independence is essential. And if you want to complain about that, talk to me when you stop driving your car and turn off your electric power. We can move towards renewable energy, but let’s do it in a measured and reasonable way.
President Biden also signed an executive order putting us back in the World Health Organization. Wow. These are the guys that are responsible in large part to our present pandemic. They withheld information that could have helped us mitigate the effects of this catastrophe. And the WHO is under the control to a large degree of Communist China. As a reminder, that is where COVID started.
President Biden dictated, yes, dictated, in an autocratic way, these one-way executive orders. No thought or very little to the 74 million Americans that may disagree with these and the other orders. When Trump did executive orders like these, the media yelled autocrat, dictator and such. Now, the media is silent as to executive orders.
So here is a very small sampling of what Joe Biden says, and what Joe Biden does.
I will continue to pray for our new president that he does the right things.
Charlie Lowrance
Sebring