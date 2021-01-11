My significant other, Frank D Jennings, and I, Sandra L Oblock, are both over 75 and diabetics. We have tried without success to get an appointment for the vaccine, which in itself is disturbing, but today in your paper you state that 300 slots were available on Thursday and another 300 slots are available tomorrow. How can this be? We would have happily filled two of those slots.
Sandra Oblock
Sebring
Editor's note: All slots for vaccines given last week were reserved within the first two minutes of registration last Monday. Registration opens again at 8 a.m. today (Monday) for this week's vaccination slots.