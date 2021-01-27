This is an FYI regarding vaccines for the COVID, and the flustering feeling in trying to get the shots for my wife and me. I am a 100% disabled veteran who has been and still fighting non-Hodgkins lymphoma for 13 years, 78 years old and my wife is 73 years old. We have called the phone number for getting the shots at the mall here in Sebring and were told that it would be at least four weeks to six weeks before we would get a call back for our appointment.
My doctor, Dr. Maxwell, and my oncologist, Dr. Ahmed, are not giving shots nor are the hospitals. Seems a shame but we are remaining at home (not even going to church), but going to the grocery when we absolutely have to!
Gary T. Sirrine
Sebring