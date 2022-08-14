SEBRING — All mothers-to-be anticipate giving birth to a healthy baby and holding him or her in her arms. However, not all births go as planned.

Laurie and Eddie Syr know what it’s like to watch someone you love battle a potentially deadly disease. Laurie’s son Zach Campbell, a West Sebring volunteer firefighter, has been fighting kidney disease since he was born with bilateral renal hypoplasia.

