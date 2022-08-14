SEBRING — All mothers-to-be anticipate giving birth to a healthy baby and holding him or her in her arms. However, not all births go as planned.
Laurie and Eddie Syr know what it’s like to watch someone you love battle a potentially deadly disease. Laurie’s son Zach Campbell, a West Sebring volunteer firefighter, has been fighting kidney disease since he was born with bilateral renal hypoplasia.
Zach’s kidneys were the size of thumbnails when he was born and were not compatible with life. Laurie watched her baby undergo dialysis for two years while he was on the organ donation waiting list. Finally, he received a healthy kidney. Zach was able to attend school and played like any other child, except he could not participate in contact sports.
Everything was looking up for Zach and his mom and step-father until Zach was about age 8 when his health again, started to decline.
Once again, his family/caregivers felt the strain and uncertainty of health challenges. Zach’s family was living in a figurative nightmare again. Zach’s body went into rejection mode of the donated (and only) kidney and couldn’t eat. He lost weight. He was once more put on the transplant list and back on dialysis. Zach was fed through a G tube.
Needless to say, Zach’s family members are organ donation advocates. Actually, his father, who died when Zach was 3, was an organ donor. His mother and step-father are also.
Eventually, Zach would receive another kidney at the age of 10. This kidney served him well for 15 years. It allowed him to graduate school, join the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department when he was just 17, work for and work at a medical transport company. Perhaps most importantly, he was healthy enough to fall in love and marry his wife Sierra.
Unfortunately, the kidney began to fail once again. In June, Zach’s second donor kidney was functioning at a mere 20%. Currently, his mother said his kidney function is at an alarming 14%. Zach is back on the waiting list and was informed by his doctor he will start dialysis next month.
His brother Tristan is going to be tested to see if he is a match. If so, he could potentially save his brother’s life by being a living donor.
Also, since June, Zach and his wife Sierra both contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. Zach was better in about six days and tested negative after two weeks. Thankfully, they both recovered quickly with no side effects.
Zach had to leave his job citing safety to his patients and self. He is helping in ways he can at the firehouse but is not actually fighting fires now. The newlyweds are living off of Sierra’s income only. Adding insult to injury, she is going to be laid off mid September. Her job helping the deaf communicate is rewarding.
“Her job allows her to work from home, which is a huge thing if your husband is sick,” Laurie said. “She’s getting laid off, so she needs to find another job. They’re stressed about that.”
If that wasn’t bad enough, as of Thursday, Zach lost his insurance and has had to cancel appointments.
“They have their backs against the wall,” Laurie said.
Laurie said she is grateful to her daughter-in-law as she takes good care of her son.
“She’s taken over his care we used to give him,” Laurie said. “She’s doing great.”
After Zach gets a new kidney, he will be required to go to see the doctor twice a week in Gainesville. Gas prices have really put a financial strain on the young couple. Rent is also crippling the pair and the hardest bill to find help with. An article asking for help ran in June and brought in some donations but they have since dried up. The need is even greater now with the loss of their only income around the corner.
“The main thing is, if they need food, we can bring them food,” Laurie said. “We are all in tight right now because of the prices of everything. I think that’s why his donations died off.”
She gave a basic but profound response when she was asked what a transplant would mean to her.
“I can breath a sigh of relief,” she said.
His family said they are looking forward to getting him back healthy. Laurie said he will be back at Positive Medical Transport and fighting fires as before. His mother said he loves to help people and his jobs reflect that.
His family, including his siblings Tristan and Rachel, reports he is funny, caring and a great guy overall. His stepdad is hoping residents see the importance of Zach’s role and supports him.
“He’s there for the community,” Eddie said. “ Before all this happened, he was out with the firehouse. I mean he’s been with the firehouse since he was 17. Once he’s back and gets better, he’ll be back serving the community, I would say that’s a pretty decent investment because he does help. When there’s a brush fire going on and it’s threatening somebody’s home, he’s there putting it out. So, I think if I was going to put money on something, I think he’s a decent investment.”