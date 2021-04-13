SEBRING — There were plenty of good scores recorded during Monday’s Sunshine State Classic presented by the Citrus Golf Trail, but Chris Wiatr had the best round and took the first-round lead with a score of 6-under-par. The tournament runs through Wednesday and is being played at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Deer Run Course.
Chase Jones, Ryan Snouffer and Jimmy Dales were one shot back, while Michael Buttacavoli finished with a score of 4-under-par.
The tournament is part of the Minor League Golf Tour, which states, “Our Mission is to provide an affordable, top level professional golf training ground for players who aspire to play on the PGA, Web.com, Senior, and LPGA Tours.”
The Tour was started in 2004 by Jay Slazinski to give players the opportunity to play professional golf at a lower cost. The Tour is known for paying plenty of places, as opposed to paying a lot to the top two or three players at each event.
Jack Faraci, Spencer Mellon and Jason Thresher each finished 3-under-par, while there were an additional eight players tied for ninth place at 2-under-par.
Action today will start at 7:45 a.m. and spectators are welcome.