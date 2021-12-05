SEBRING — A brisk Saturday morning in Spring Lake saw about 100 people participating in Walk Like MADD. The Mothers Against Drunk Driving event was a fundraiser, but more importantly raised awareness for impaired driving by families and friends who have felt the impact of losing loved ones to preventable wrecks.
Those directly impacted wore red shirts while other participants wore white MADD shirts and walked 5K around the neighborhood with an escort by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The times of finishing the walk were not nearly as important as the reason for the walk.
“In Highlands County, the loss has already started,” said Dan Marquith, Central Florida MADD executive director. “We’re very fortunate to have a phenomenal Sheriff to support us here.”
He also said the most important thing we have is our children and we must educate them and the parents. Parents must set a good example.
Rebekah Wills helped to organize the event and also walked to honor the memory of her son, Andrew Stephens, who died at just 14 years old in 2018 in a wreck involving DUI. She has taken her grief and now speaks to young people during driver’s education and other school events.
“I feel it’s important to have the support in the community and from MADD,” she said.
She said she knows teens drink and parents need to be aware of that also. If your teen calls and needs a ride, do whatever it takes to get them home safely, Wills urged.
HCSO Sheriff Paul Blackman, as well as several deputies were there to support the victims and the walkers. Blackman shared some sobering statistics with the Highland News-Sun. Through November, HCSO has logged 66 DUI arrests. They have issued 3,736 citations (of all types) and issued 2,940 warnings totaling 6,676 contacts.
Of those 66 DUI arrests, Deputy Elder Salvador is credited with one-third of them. Sheriff Blackman recognized him with a certificate and a Challenge coin during the closing ceremony.
In addition, HCSO has investigated 1,133 wrecks. Blackman said 28 people die daily as a result of DUI crashes involving drugs and alcohol. According to MADD, every two minutes someone is injured in a DUI crash and every 51 minutes, someone is killed.
Blackman said DUIs increase during the holidays because people are getting together and drinking more. He and his deputies, including School Resource Officers, raise awareness about DUI to young people, especially around proms, homecomings and graduations as well as during Red Ribbon Week.
Blackman urges everyone to plan ahead and have a designated driver prior to leaving the house.
Marquith said the walk was a great success, unlike the first two that were held in the county. He recognized Blackman and called him the “quintessential” sheriff.
Spring Lake was thanked for hosting the event at no charge. Doug Burnetti of Burnetti PA has been a sponsor of MADD for eight years. Burnetti said he sees the fallout from DUIs everyday as a personal injury attorney. His father died in a wreck that may or may not have included impaired driving.
State Attorney Brian Haas praised MADD for its support of the victims of DUIs through the tough times.
“They provide us with awareness in our community about the serious impacts of impaired driving, and we see it every single day,” Haas said.
Paula Sapp brought a small army of walkers to raise awareness of impaired driving. Her family knows the heartbreak of impaired driving firsthand as her daughter died in a wreck earlier this year. That wreck took the lives of three young people.
“Today I decided to walk in honor of my daughter Lindsay Sapp,” Paula said. “Lindsay died as a result of a drunk driver. It has now become my mission to raise awareness in Highlands County to the life-changing effects and consequences of driving impaired.”
Sapp has spoken to young drivers, along with Wills, about driving impaired. She is willing to talk to any schools to make a difference. She is also an advocate for wearing seat belts.
“Losing a loved one lasts forever,” she said. “This is something that is preventable. Parents, be aware of what your kids are doing — it may save a life.”