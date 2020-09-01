“He without sin cast the first stone.” And no one qualifies, as we’re all sinners, for only God is righteous; but fools imagine a vain thing, as they selfishly search the Bible for reasons to substantiate their own delusional self-righteous. Knowing not what they do, “being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own.” There’s a battle going on within each of us: Love vs Hate (the outer world reflects the inner); the winner is that which one most feeds. The forces of Hate childishly find and accuse the evil outside of themselves; while Love conquers the ignorant, vain, self-righteous and proud evil within, which develops the humility that leads to the courage, strength and discipline, that results in loving oneself, and thus, charitably, one’s brothers and sisters of our human family. And all the other sins stem from pride.
John Lewis knew well ‘the way within’ which leads to Love, expressed in his last words to us: “When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war. So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.” Amen and farewell to a monumentally brave soul, a saint of a man who was as good as one can get in this wicked world. So let’s build a monument to Mr. Lewis: for no one, in all of American history, is more deserving or was more brave. “He who exalts himself will be humbled; while the humble will be exalted.”
DeSantis said he’d leave it up to people to make “good decisions” about wearing masks, of which I question his wisdom: for they weren’t wise enough to abandon racism on their own in 400 years? If one can be complacent about injustice with unreasoned patience, then they’re most unjust themselves. For Love is a millenium-long battle against the wicked darkness of this world: against the ignorance, bigotry, racism, hatred and brutality, perpetrated and espoused by vainglorious, self-righteous, conceited hypocrites, tyrants, and fools.
Dr. King wrote from Birmingham jail: “I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Councilor or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice.” Or as Dante wrote: “the hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who in a period of moral crisis maintain their neutrality.”
Do you, as I, get the feeling that nature is trying to tell us something? For a century we’ve been living diametrically opposed to nature as we’ve allowed corporations to mindlessly destroy our environment. But nature, which has its own consciousness, is fighting back with the tools in its arsenal; and if we continue down this predatorily destructive path we’re on, nature will inevitably insure our extinction – and she has a million viruses like COVID-19 waiting in the wings.
If everything happens for a reason then COVID-19’s purpose (besides recognizing our existential threat) – like the biblical plagues of Egypt – is to cause us to slow-down, forget about commerce for a moment, and focus on America’s original sin. Which, of course, is the evil structural racism of slavery still embedded in public policy, that continues to disenfranchise, disrespect, humiliate, and brutally treat Black people as inferior, when clearly they’re not (if anything, the antitheses), and shamelessly destroys their communities by imprisoning their young men at an evilly disproportional and oppressive rate. How systemic, hateful, racist brutality and the sadistic murder of Black people by mobs and authorities – that we only now witness due to ubiquitous phone cams – is rooted in our founding and has never since ceased in 400 years of white supremacist depravity. 400 years where ‘Black lives didn’t matter,‘ in the least: however a change has finally begun! Police were originally formed as brutal slave patrols.
And for that reason America has never been able to ascend to, and realize, her ideals, we, for convenience sake, only pretend to. Because “Equality, Liberty and Justice for All,” to date, is a hatefully cruel, psychopathic and homicidally blind fairy-tale and lie that’s been ignorantly celebrated all along by white supremacists who often fill the ranks of our police, military, state and federal governments and agencies, and unwittingly by complacent fools who have the understanding of children. And when any of these right-wing, degenerate politicians use the phrase “law and order,” it’s only code for the continuation of 400 years of systemic racist brutality and murder. Of which we’ll someday – hopefully soon – remedy through an inevitable ‘Truth and Reconciliation’ process that’s long overdue. You’re either busy changing or dying.
Mark Zembower is a resident of Sebring.