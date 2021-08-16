AVON PARK — Michael Berglund, who has been an educator for over 25 years, is the new school administrator/principal of Walk Memorial Academy in Avon Park.
His teaching experience is in high school history and social studies. His most recent administrative position, for for five years, has been at Christian International School Taipei, Taiwan.
He has been on the job for two weeks at Walker Memorial Academy and is excited about classes starting today with about 240 students.
“We are happy with that number,” he said. “A couple of our classrooms are full. We have some openings in some of our classrooms, but a number of them are full so we feel pretty excited about that.
“When I arrived two weeks ago we had a lot to do to get ready for school, but I have to be honest, I am really impressed with our teaching staff and their dedication and their hard work. So we are just putting the finishing touches, last-minute maintenance things and little bit of cleaning and figuring out our curriculum things and supervision things.”
“We are ready to accept students and excited to see them all come into school,” Berglund said.
The school’s newsletter states Berglund’s goal is to continue to strengthen an already good academic program at Walker Memorial Academy.
Berglund’s parents winter in Highlands County and he visited them here about 10 years ago, but other than that he is new to the area.
He grew up in Arora, Ill. and attended Andrews University in Michigan. He studied education at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and then earned his masters degree in education administration at the University of Wisconsin.
Previous to his position in Taipei he was for six years on the island of Saipan, a commonwealth of the United States, near Guam.
In his spare time he enjoys fishing and watersports and hiking.