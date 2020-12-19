LAKE PLACID — Some people paint the town red, but Aleah Walker paints the Town of Murals with merry colors. Walker is a 21-year-old artist from Lake Placid who has taken her artwork to the streets, well, at least Interlake Boulevard.
Walker recently created a “mural” on the storefront windows of First Insurance at 255 E. Interlake Blvd. She created a scene in which a gingerbread house had some large bites taken out of the roof. The gingerbread man owner wears a shocked expression and says in a text bubble, “I better call Fist Insurance.” The other windows feature evergreens in a snowy forest.
“If I were to name the work, it would be ‘Insured for the Holiday Season.’ The inspiration for this painting was the holidays and insurance,” Walker said. “I wanted to make the painting Christmas themed but also incorporate insurance since it was for First Insurance of Lake Placid, so I thought a gingerbread house with bites taken out of the roof and a gingerbread man exclaiming that he should call the agency would tie it all together.”
“Insured for the Holiday Season” is Walker’s first time painting windows and she looks forward to doing more in the future. It’s not clear who is happier with the results, the First Insurance owner, Laurie Slade, and staff or Walker.
“We love it,” Slade said. “It’s very creative, and appropriate for the business. We love to support the local schools and SFSC. It’s nice to have interaction with the local students.”
“She (Slade) loved it and so did the other employees of First Insurance,” Walker exclaimed. “I was so happy they were pleased with the result. It was a joy to make and I am really grateful that they trusted me with this painting.”
Walker is earning an associate degree at South Florida State College. When she graduates from SFSC, she plans to continue her education in graphic design at a university.
Walker got her creativity from her mother, Beatriz, who is also a one of her biggest fans.
“My dream job is to be a graphic designer. I love working with programs such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator,” Walker said. “I started creating art more seriously at 19. This is the first window painting I have done and I would love to do more in the future.
“I’ve been drawing and painting since I was a little kid. My mom has always been so creative and she’s encouraged me to create art as well. My favorite medium is probably painting with acrylics and digital art.”
Walker researched the the challenges painting on glass would present. She had to paint a white primer coat so the acrylic paint would have something to stick to. Because she had to paint the subject twice, the painting took twice as long. She figured that the project took about 12 hours over two days. She felt the results were worth it.
Walker encouraged people to follow their hearts saying, “Find something you’re passionate about and go for it. Never stop learning and always work to your full potential.”