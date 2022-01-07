AVON PARK — When paramedic Litton Walker won last year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards Paramedic of the Year, he said he wasn’t expecting it.
“It was kind of a surprise,” Walker said. “That’s not why I got in this line of work. It’s being able to help people.”
Even though he did retire this week from Highlands County Fire Rescue, as a paid personnel, he has no intention of slowing down. He’ll still be riding with HCFR, as a volunteer firefighter with West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department.
At least now he’ll have more time to finish the 320 hours or more of certification courses, he said: 60 hours of classes and training each for Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2. Walker is pretty sure the combined training is now up to 380 hours, set up in either all-day, all-week classes or “shift-friendly” classes twice a week.
Walker spent 28 years with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, two as an emergency medical technician and the rest as a paramedic once he got certified. He spent 33, going on 34 years, as a volunteer firefighter.
At 51, he’s seen a lot of changes. The biggest change in three decades is seeing how the county has grown in both population and development. There’s more traffic, which has made getting to calls a bit more difficult, and there have been more people sick, hurt or injured.
Reports and records for each call have turned from hand-written carbon copies to digital records, often inputted on a tablet like an iPad. Computer-aided dispatch and navigation – it has helped, mostly, Walker said, to get to calls faster.
In the last year, he saw lots of medical calls that required an extra layer of personal protection equipment because of possible COVID-19 infections or exposure.
There has been a shift, however, from calls for more severe injuries or conditions, like heart attack, to getting more frequent calls for general illness, Walker said. People have called an ambulance or gone to the emergency room instead of visiting a general practitioner or a clinic. For the most part, however, a typical day means going out to help people, which is what he loves.
What else will he miss?
“I will miss my coworkers,” Walker said. “The camaraderie.”
Lance DuVall, also recently retired Highlands County EMS captain, trained up Walker. As captain, DuVall supervised Walker’s response to fires, crashes and other scenes with injuries.
“The biggest thing about him is he’s very dependable. He is dedicated to his community, a hard worker, and will do anything you ask of him on scene,” DuVall said. “He follows directions and gets along with everybody. In times of emergency, he is very calm, very calm.”
Walker has worked in situations that would rattle most people, including a head-on collision in July last year on State Road 64, which took three lives, including that of former Hardee County Sheriff’s Major Paul “Eddie” Davis.
“He goes to all the car crashes in north county,” said Michelle Lott, his employer at Signs by Signtastic in Sebring. “They get some pretty traumatic calls, so he has a quirky sense of humor to deal with it all.”
It was his connection to her, and the character he showed at his job, that convinced her to buy one of the bricks at the Highlands County 9/11 Memorial at West Sebring Fire Station 10 on Hammock Road. Walker was part of the effort by local firefighters and first responders to get the memorial done in time for the 20th anniversary of the attacks, using a piece of steel from the World Trade Center that was donated to West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department several years ago by the New York Port Authority.
“Litton is someone with a big heart who takes this very seriously,” Lott said of the memorial. “He knows he is part of a larger mission.”
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer John Guerra contributed to this story.