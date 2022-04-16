SEBRING — Fighting for her life is nothing new for Jacqueline “Jackie” Walker. When she was just 8 years old she was hit by a transportation truck and ended up in a body cast.
Decades later as an adult, Walker has battled through four aneurysms that have literally killed her and landed her in a vegetative state and laying her low. Walker believes God has brought her through the aneurysms and continues to heal her through home visits with her speech pathologist, Leah Pace Aubrey, and R.N. Judy Blose, both with AdventHealth Sebring.
Walker wants to encourage others not to give up. It may not be easy, Walker truly knows, but said with faith, a positive attitude and the right people walking with you, a lot can be conquered.
Walker has had to learn how to do everything over from learning to talk, read and walk. It all started on Sept. 18, 2018 with a nagging headache. She left work at the now HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and laid down hoping the headache would dissipate. It didn’t. Walker would be flown by helicopter from the local emergency room to a hospital in Fort Pierce.
From her room in the hospital, things went from bad to worse with her becoming unconscious to being on a ventilator and life support.
“I was a vegetable,” Walker said.
Her family was around her, including her cousin who had Power of Attorney. She could hear the doctor’s bleak prognosis and after the aneurysm she might not make it through the night. Just like in a horror movie, Walker could hear but not respond to those around her.
After several months, the family decided to take her off life support at 3 p.m. Her family was in the chapel praying and she heard her daughter Quintasha walking the corridor praying.
“I could hear but I can’t talk,” Walker exclaimed.
Walker’s miracle was granted when her eyes flew open and she cried out, “Thank you Lord!”
Her family was both surprised and relieved. She declined a tracheotomy and had an IV feeding tube. Her therapy went slow and not without some self-pity as a stroke affected the right side of her body.
She would get frustrated that she wasn’t improving as quickly as she wanted.
“I can’t walk, you help me,” she would tell her physical therapist.
After months in the hospital, she finally got to return home and still gets home visits to keep improving. She refused to go to a nursing home to convalesce.
Walker has had some setbacks, including seizures and an additional brain surgery just over a month ago.
Walker laughed at being called Lazarus and said it could have been easy to throw in the towel after three strokes and four surgeries. She feels the need to share her victory with others.
“God, you provided for me,” she said. “I’ve got to tell the story.”
When she wanted to give up, her nurses wouldn’t let her and she is forever grateful for them.
“You’ve got to fight,” Blose said.
Pace Aubrey said when Walker got down on herself, Blose “put her foot down.”
Her caregivers knew how important it was for Walker to reach her goals of walking, talking and eventually working again.
Walker is now driving and doing just about everything she did pre-stroke. She is still working on her speech but certainly communicates well – just ask Robert, her husband of 17 years. Robert said he is very proud of her and the progress she has made.
She showed off her reading during the interview. When the speech pathologist originally began working with Walker she could not put two words together.
“Good job,” Pace Aubrey exclaimed. “That’s two years in the making.”
Walker’s determination has enabled her to become a volunteer at a local hospital. She proudly transports patients to their rooms, imaging departments and sends them off upon discharge. Walker enjoys encouraging the patients and sharing her story.
“I get to help people,” she said of her volunteering. “God’s got me. I go to my job two days a week and I get to help people.”
Her caregivers admire her resolve and courage. Blose said she has strength and determination that is rare. Walker will not accept the status quo.
“This is why I do nursing,” Blose said.
Walker has always been a hard worker and has held two and three jobs at any one time. She is looking forward to working again. Ultimately, her goals are to help others less fortunate.
“I want to get a building to help the homeless,” she said. “When I get the money, I would like a place to bathe and feed people. I want to pay it forward and I want to help people. I want to tell the person, ‘I can help you because I was sick.’”
Walker said people should not be afraid to ask for and receive help from others.
“You have to pray first and ask somebody, then praise the Lord,” she said.
Walker gives credit to God for her progress but is grateful for her family and her caregivers.
“This lady is special,” she said about Pace Aubrey. “I can do this because you care for me.”
Her caregivers have been supporting her through her setbacks and celebrating her victories throughout her journey.
“Until people started to believe in her, she had to believe in herself,” Blose said. “She had to kind of knuckle down and say, ‘I’m going to do this.’ What a transformation! I remember the first time she decided to go back to church. That was a big moment, a big moment.”