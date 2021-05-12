Steve Young, since March 2020, has travelled over 11,000 miles across America. He’s walked 7,000 of them and has been offered rides the other 4,000. He is affectionately known as “Walkin’ Man.”
Young, 65, has travelled through most states going from north to south and east to west. Last weekend he was in Lake Placid on his final leg that will end at his home in Margate, Florida. He began in Southern Virginia and has traveled literally “from California to the New York island, from the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters.”
Young is a former NASCAR driver who has loved the sport since he was 5 years old. He has raced with Dick Trickle, Rusty Wallace and Darrel Waltrip. However, the reason he is walking America is because of the influence of NASCAR’s Kyle Petty’s son Adam.
Adam Petty was a young 19-year-old up-and-coming racer from the famous Petty family. Besides racing, Adam also had a special place in his heart for children with extreme illnesses. He often visited them in hospitals.
In 1999, Adam and his dad visited a special camp in Orlando started by Paul Newman and his wife, Joanne Woodward. He asked his dad, “Why can’t we do something like this?”
In May of 2000 during a practice session in New Hampshire, Adam died in a crash on the third turn of the oval track. His death led Kyle and his wife, Patty Petty, inspired by the many camps Newman started, to begin Victory Junction, a camp in Randleman, North Carolina. The mission of the camp reflected Adam’s devotion to ill kids.
The camp enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses by providing life changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering at no cost to children and their families. Since 2004 more than 40,000 children have enjoyed the camping experience.
Young is walking America to tell people about Victory Junction and how it helps kids with cancer, autism, spina bifida and other illnesses. He does not collect any money along the way. Instead, he inspires folks to visit the camp’s website, VictoryJunction.org, where they can learn more about the life changes the youngsters experience.
Young is hopeful that his message will lead to them offering some financial support.
“The Lord put this in my mind to do it. I am making a difference and that is all I care about.”
Young said he does not know how much his walking America benefits the camp financially. He does say he has been told that generous donors mail or send via the website anywhere from $20 to over $1,000 ... over and over again.
Last weekend Young hiked to Lake Placid from Avon Park. “I usually do six to 10 miles a day.”
As he usually does in his travels, he visited the police department and asked where he might be able to pitch his tent for a night or two. He was directed to the First Presbyterian Church, where he met Auxiliary Florida State Trooper and parish member Monte Dowling.
Dowling offered him a spot on the vacant lot adjacent to the church. He also offered Young use of the church’s clothes washer and dryer.
Young travels light, only carrying a backpack with his tent, a few snacks, a log book, a road atlas and fliers about Victory Junction that he gives to everyone he meets. He has a walking stick and a camera to capture the faces of the many police officers and fellow Americans who have helped him along the way. His plan at the end of the trip is to write a picture book, telling the story of his two plus years on the road and the wonderful people he has met.
Fairgrounds, churches, parks, firehouses, police stations, and city hall grounds are places he has pitched his tent. Families and even motel owners have given him overnight lodging. “Some people have given me a bit of cash for necessities. One man even purchased a ticket on a Greyhound bus so I could get to the next town 300 miles away to continue my voyage,” he said.
It’s been a pretty safe trip. “Once a group of teens asked me if I wanted a ride. I think they were drunk and when I said no, they burned rubber as they tore up the road. Glad I refused that ride!” Other than the aches and pain of being 65, he has had a few muscle aches and a foot stress fracture.
“All I can say is that I have been so blessed to meet many amazing police officers who keep America safe,” he said. Many have helped him by paying for a night in a motel or give him cash for a nice dinner and supplies.
Young has been an auto racer, a mechanic, a salesman in his family’s flooring business and an artist. “I have painted a few trucks that you see artistically decorated in South Florida. I paint in oil and acrylic,” he said.
When he completes his travels he said he will be of age to collect Social Security, then write his book and get back into painting.
As Young left Lake Placid he gave Dowling a big hug for his help. “I do that to all the new friends I have met in my mission to tell the world about Adam Petty and his legacy embodied in Victory Junction,” he said.
Find out more about Victory Junction by visiting the site above. After you have been moved by their mission, you are welcome to send a gift in Young’s name to Victory Junction at 4500 Adamsway, Randleman, NC 27317 or via the website.
What makes America so great? The likes of guys like Steve Young!