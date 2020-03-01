This home is located at 1322 Chloe Terrace in Sebring. It is priced at $219,900 and is listed by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This super spacious family home is within walking distance to Lake Jackson. This home has incredible curb appeal with a maintenance-free brick exterior that is accented nicely with freshly painted shutters and a double entry front door. Parking is not a problem here as there is two driveways — one that leads to the attached two-car garage and one that leads to the metal two-car carport in the back yard.
Step inside to a sprawling floor plan boasting over 2,000 square feet of living space with an additional 600 square feet in the enclosed porch. You will instantly fall in love with the new bamboo wood floors. You will love having both a living room and a fire-lit family room. The big open floor plan has the kitchen overlooking the large dining room, living room and family room. The large kitchen features a tiled backsplash, sleek black appliances, and a pass-through window and counter out to the enclosed porch. It is an awesome set-up for entertaining. The fire-lit family room features double French doors that lead to the enclosed porch. The large living room features a huge picture window that lets lots of natural light in and features plantation shutters.
The split floor plan has an amazing master suite boasting a private enclosed porch, walk-in closet and a stunning new on-suite. The luxurious spa-style on-suite has double sinks and a gorgeous tiled walk-in shower and a perfect vintage inspired dressing area/makeup vanity. Two additional bedrooms and guest bath are on the other side of the house.
The attached two-car garage also houses the laundry room. The back yard has a cement patio, outdoor fire-pit, and big metal carport/storage. There is a new roof (2017/with warranty), new hot water heater, new paint, new floors, new master bath, new garage door opener and door and more!
The home has deeded lake access to Lake Jackson and is very close to Veterans Beach and the public boat ramp to Lake Jackson.
This incredible home is located at 1322 Chloe Terrace and is being offered for $219,900 by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. 863-658-3780.