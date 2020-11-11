The story is told of a man who preached on Sundays and drove a bus during the week. One day, a rider boarded the bus, paid his fare, and walked to the back of the bus. The preacher, upon counting the fare, realized the man had paid too much. He shouted back to the man to come up and receive his change. When the man came forward, he said, “I paid you too much on purpose. I heard your sermon on honesty last Sunday, and I just wanted to see if you practiced what you preached.”
One of the hardest things we will ever do is try to live our lives like Jesus Christ lived His. I am not referring to living without sin as the Son of God perfectly lived His life. Instead, I am suggesting that we live our lives in ways that reflect Jesus to the world around us. How do we do that? By studying the Bible and obeying its commands, we each can grow in a knowledge and wisdom that only comes from God in Heaven above. During that growth process, we can expect to see changes in our lives that draw us closer to the Father through a more Christ like behavior in the things that we think, say, and do. Then, those around us will start seeing that example of the Savior in us.
Colossians 3:17 reads, “And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through Him to God the Father.” In other words, live your life like Jesus Christ who always sought the pleasure of His heavenly Father in everything He thought, said, or did. To the best of your ability, try to live for the Lord a life that is better today than the one you lived the day before.
Young people have a saying today that is similar to the “practice what you preach” that has been around for so long. It states, “You can talk the talk, but can you walk the walk?” Anyone can speak the words of Jesus. That is easy. But, can you take those words, listen to them, believe them, obey them, and live them? If you can do that, then you are “walking the walk” of Jesus, and you are pleasing in the eyes of Almighty God.
Remember, “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter.” (Matthew 7:21)
Take time to “assemble” with us online. Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) and Wednesday Bible study begins at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) on our YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCRX8fs9RZ-On52Upt2U4tAw) and Facebook page (facebook.com/sebringparkwaychurchofchrist/).
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.