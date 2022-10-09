As the flooding began to subside, I walked in the before-dawn darkness. Something was moving up ahead. A small, squat creature seemed to be crawling across a driveway in our neighborhood. Getting closer, I was surprised to see the large size of this walking catfish. Now on dry land, it was making its way toward the nearest flowing ditch.
Using their pectoral fins as though they were small arms, this long, heavy-bodied fish undulates over dry land as it seeks new wetland locations. With stiff spines within, these fins keep the fish upright, almost like a dog and can painfully puncture a person’s skin. Use caution as the spines contain a venom that can cause redness and swelling. If the spines break off under one’s skin, infection may set in necessitating medical treatment. A non-native species, the walking catfish was introduced to our state in 1967 in Broward County from aquaculture farms. Thriving in stagnant, oxygen poor canals and ponds, they survive where other fish could not.
Consuming fellow fish, their eggs, and larvae, they also eat insects, plants, and even dead items on the bottom of the shallow ponds where they live. With a wide mouth and four pairs of soft, pliable barbels, these are the “whiskers” that led to their name. Feeding after dark, these whiskers sense the movement of prey as they swim in murky waters. Both their upper and lower jaws are lined with numerous small, pointed teeth and their voracious appetites can devastate fish stocks if they enter farming operations. Quite hardy, this remarkable fish can also go months without eating. Thriving in stagnant, oxygen poor canals and ponds, they grow to 20 inches in length and reach three pounds in weight.
Shaped like a dirigible, their smooth, eel-like bodies are covered with a slime coating. This slippery substance protects their bodies as they swim in their murky environments or travel over land. Able to stay emerged from water for up to 30 hours, their suprabranchial arborescent organ – a cluster of specialized cells within a stiff gill structure that does not collapse when exposed to air – allows the fish to absorb dissolved oxygen in water or functions like a lung to breathe atmospheric air when out of the water.