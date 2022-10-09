As the flooding began to subside, I walked in the before-dawn darkness. Something was moving up ahead. A small, squat creature seemed to be crawling across a driveway in our neighborhood. Getting closer, I was surprised to see the large size of this walking catfish. Now on dry land, it was making its way toward the nearest flowing ditch.

Using their pectoral fins as though they were small arms, this long, heavy-bodied fish undulates over dry land as it seeks new wetland locations. With stiff spines within, these fins keep the fish upright, almost like a dog and can painfully puncture a person’s skin. Use caution as the spines contain a venom that can cause redness and swelling. If the spines break off under one’s skin, infection may set in necessitating medical treatment. A non-native species, the walking catfish was introduced to our state in 1967 in Broward County from aquaculture farms. Thriving in stagnant, oxygen poor canals and ponds, they survive where other fish could not.

Possession and transportation of live walking catfish is illegal without special state and federal permits. These fish can only be possessed dead, so anglers who want to try eating them should immediately put them on ice. See myfwc.com for more information.