“Let’s take a walk.”
Out in the grand outdoors, there is such refreshment. Here in the mountains, we can almost always count on a lovely breeze and clean, fresh air to breathe.
I’ve always heard that walking is one of the best exercises. When I lived in Sebring, Florida, I walked four miles several times a week … two miles one way and two miles back.
But it wasn’t just a walk. It was a talk. Conversation from me to God.
I treasured those mornings. Just me and the Lord Jesus in communion with each other. I would bring my praise and thanksgiving along with all the concerns on my heart.
Once my heart was heavy with a family concern. So focused was I that I hardly noticed when a gentleman whose house I passed frequently stepped forward with a beautiful flower in hand.
“May I give you this?” he inquired.
I had just prayed that God would intervene in the concern I had brought him and, if it pleased him, to give me a sense that all would be well.
As I received the delicate flower, my soul felt nourished and I knew God had used this man with his gift to speak into my heart.
The Bible says in Psalm 84: 11 NIV, “For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favor and honor; no good thing does he withhold from those whose walk is blameless.”
Other versions may say “for those who do what is right” or “who walk along his paths.”
Each one speaks about our spiritual walk where we exercise faith, hope, love and discernment in the way God teaches in his Word. It may be accompanied by physical exercise but doesn’t have to be.
When the Bible speaks of walking with God, it is talking about a lifestyle. We walk by faith not by sight. We walk in the Spirit not in the flesh. We walk with our hand in his knowing his way is best. And, therefore, can walk without regrets.
We are nearing the end of 2021…a tumultuous year in many respects. That means the brand-new year of 2022 is waiting for us with a totally clean slate.
It would be wise to choose now how we want to walk into it. In fear of the unknown? Or, with our hand tucked into the hand of the One who knows and loves us…and knows the way before us.
Roy Lessin once said, “The one who walks with God is always moving in the right direction.”
So, walk with God. Selah