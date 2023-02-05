SEBRING – Call it a busy Monday morning as two different trials are scheduled to take place at the Highlands County Courthouse.
According to prosecutors, Robert Michael Wallace stole two cars and more than a thousand dollars in retail items before 10 a.m., Jan. 28, 2022. He is innocent until proven guilty.
Wallace, 39, is to stand trial on Monday on two counts of grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, robbery, petit theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and criminal use of personal ID.
Wallace allegedly went to a doctor’s office in Sebring, went inside (he was wearing a local auto dealership’s shirt) and told the receptionist he was there to detail an employee’s 2020 Ford Escape as a gift from her husband. The receptionist got the keys from the employee, who came out and thanked him. Wallace then took the keys, started the woman’s car, and allegedly drove off with it. That was at 8:41 a.m.
Then, at 9:04 a.m., Wallace showed up at Alan Jay Ford (still wearing the same auto employee shirt) and asked the service manager if there was a car that needed cleaning. The service manager gave Wallace the keys to a customer’s Jeep, which Wallace started and drove away.
Then at 9:23 a.m., Wallace pulled up to Tractor Supply in Sebring and entered the store. He allegedly selected a 40-gallon tote in the store and began knocking items off the shelf and into the bag, including a power inverter, car battery charger, Link Microgame camera, and other items totaling $1,179.89.
He then got in a tussle with the manager, who confronted him at the stolen Jeep outside the store. A police officer pulled up, so Wallace got in the car and drove from the scene. Police chased him into an orange grove, where he stopped the car and ran away. He reappeared a short time later and was arrested.
He faces five years on each car theft and up to a decade in prison on the other charges if convicted.
Also on trial Monday, is Justin Goad, 24, on three counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 and one count of child abuse. Unlike many defendants accused of the crime in Highlands County, Goad was 17 years old when the alleged battery began. He is also charged with child abuse.
Regardless of his age at the time of the alleged crime, Goad faces life in prison on each battery count; child abuse brings a five-year sentence.
Brad Wilson, Goad’s defense lawyer, argued in court that he was not read his Miranda rights when he arrived at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit in Sebring. According to Wilson’s motion to suppress Goad’s statements, a deputy took him to an interrogation room and began questioning him about the accusations of his alleged victim. Though the deputy told Goad he was free to leave, he was inside a locked interrogation room and should have been read his rights, Wilson argued.
The court denied Wilson’s motion to suppress Goad’s statements during the SVU interview on July 29.