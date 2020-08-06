BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Grab your popcorn! Walmart is lifting the curtain on plans for the Walmart Drive-in, a drive-in movie theater experience, which is rolling into 160 Walmart stores across the country beginning this month, created in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival.
Avon Park’s Walmart is one of the 160 stores included in this event. Movies will be shown at that location on Sept. 1 and 2. However, the name of the movie has not been released yet.
Available for free to Walmart customers, the Walmart Drive-in will transform Walmart parking lots into outdoor cinemas from Aug. 14 through Oct. 21 with 320 showings of hit movies. Starting at 5 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, families can visit www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com to discover dates, store locations and the movies for each stop of the movie tour.
“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”
The Walmart Drive-in promises families a fun, contact-free experience where they can watch popular films thoughtfully curated by the Tribeca Film Festival. Audiences will be welcomed back to the big screen to enjoy a wide range of films safely from their own vehicle, including:
- Inspiring sports stories like “Friday Night Lights,” “The Karate Kid” and “Space Jam”
- Blockbuster franchises including “Black Panther,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Spider-ManTM: Into The Spider-Verse,” “Spy Kids,” “Teen Titans GO! To The Movies” and “Wonder Woman”
- Out-of-this-world stories like “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Ghostbusters” and “Men in BlackTM: International”
- Nostalgic favorites including “Back to The Future,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Goonies” and “The Wizard of Oz”
- Inspiring true stories from “Dolphin Tale” to “Selena”
- Animated features every member of the family can enjoy like “Cars,” “The Iron Giant,” “The Lego Movie” and “Madagascar”
Ahead of each feature presentation, audiences will screen one of a number of short films, including “Bilby,” “Bird Karma,” “Brooklyn Breeze,” “CROW: The Legend,” “Fire In Cardboard City,” “INVASION!,” “Looney Tunes’ Boo! Appetweet” and “Marooned”
During the tour, filmmakers and special guests will help Walmart celebrate bringing back the big screen to communities across the country. Drew Barrymore will serve as virtual host for all events, welcoming guests to a fun family night experience. She will also make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. Families will be also be treated to surprise virtual or in-person appearances from Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz at select showings.
For the complete movie-going experience, families can stock up on their favorite theater concessions to bring along with them through Walmart’s convenient pickup or delivery services.
To reserve a space for the Walmart Drive-in, customers can visit www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com starting at 5 p.m. (ET) Wednesday to pick their desired date and location. Once confirmed, customers will receive an email with a QR code, which will grant their vehicle entry on the day of the event.