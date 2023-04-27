SEBRING — Anthony Gaines, the 64-year-old who punched an 85-year old Avon Park Walmart greeter, has lost his lawyer due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell complained to Circuit Court Angela Cowden in March that she and Gaines could not agree on a defense strategy. Cowden granted her motion on March 15, about three weeks after Powell argued that Gaines acted in self-defense.

