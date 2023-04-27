SEBRING — Anthony Gaines, the 64-year-old who punched an 85-year old Avon Park Walmart greeter, has lost his lawyer due to “irreconcilable differences.”
Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell complained to Circuit Court Angela Cowden in March that she and Gaines could not agree on a defense strategy. Cowden granted her motion on March 15, about three weeks after Powell argued that Gaines acted in self-defense.
During the February Stand Your Ground hearing, Gaines claimed that he knocked the elderly victim to the ground because he feared the older gentleman meant him physical harm. If he had been successful, Cowden would have declared Gaines – who has been convicted of battery at least three times – immune from prosecution under Florida’s Statute 776.013.
The punch came as the Avon Park Walmart employee tried to alert Gaines that he was using a battery-powered shopping cart that needed recharging. As Gaines rolled onward into the store, a surveillance video shows the employee putting his hand on the back of the cart’s seat to get Gaines’ attention. It also recorded Gaines as he rose from the seat and slugged the employee.
After Prosecutor Richard Castillo played a store video showing Gaines knocking the victim to the ground, it became apparent that the Walmart greeter had only touched the back of the scooter chair.
Cowden refused to let Gaines off the hook, saying, “The force used by Mr. Gaines to knock out the victim far exceeds any touch which the victim may have used to attempt to get the attention of Mr. Gaines.”
During the Stand Your Ground hearing, Gaines could be seen at the defense table angrily urging Powell to say and do more. Even after Powell repeatedly urged him to keep quiet, Gaines continued to show impatience.
When Gaines appeared in court in April, he still had not hired a lawyer to replace Powell. Though Cowden told Gaines she could appoint a defense lawyer to represent him, Gaines told her he wanted to hire a private lawyer.
Castillo urged Cowden to appoint a defense lawyer to represent Gaines until he found a private attorney, but Cowden gave Gaines another month to hire a lawyer.
Gaines’ next court date is May 17.