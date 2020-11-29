Walter H. Kempton
August 16, 1954 — November 24, 2020
MORRISTON — Walter Kempton, 66, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) in Gainesville, Florida.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1954 in Bethesda, Maryland to Charles and Mary Elizabeth (Sherertz) Kempton.
Walter graduated from Avon Park High School in 1973. After high school, Walter joined the United States Navy where he served for 18 years before returning home to Avon Park to raise his three children. He then began his career in law enforcement with the Florida Department of Corrections, where he retired as a sergeant.
Survivors include his special life-long friend, Linda Rodriguez; three children, Steven Kempton (Billie Coogan), Alecia Kempton (Danny Harris) and Allen Kempton (Jennifer O’Connell); three grandchildren, Brenden, Devin and Anthony; his brothers, Bryan Kempton, Owen Kempton and Joseph “Tucker” Strassberger; his sisters, Mikel Snedeker and Kim Douberley; and many nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patsy Shepard, and his brother, Wayne Kempton.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He spent the last two years enjoying life in central Florida and spending time with Linda. He enjoyed his vegetable gardens and flowers, traveling and attending concerts and cooking. Walter was an avid sports fan, especially of the Miami Dolphins.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Athens Baptist Church at 6510 W. Bereah Road in Fort Meade.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting financial assistance with the funeral and burial. If you would like to donate to the funeral fund, please contact Allen Kempton or donate to the Go Fund Page organized by Allen: gofundme.com/f/walter-kempton
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com