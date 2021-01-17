Wanda Hudson
Wanda Louise (Davis) Hudson passed away at her home in Sebring, Florida. She went peacefully in her sleep with her son at her side, in the early evening of Dec. 31, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with cancer and leukemia.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1945, in Compton, California to loving parents Izora Duffey and Otto Davis.
She is survived by her son, David Holan, and her sister, Patricia Schechter, along with her sister’s extended family.
Wanda had three children, David, Diana Lynn and Darren Lee. Diana and Darren, her two youngest children, predeceased her by many years.
Even across what in many ways was a difficult life with untimely family losses and tragedy, she always somehow found the strength to be kind to those in need. She had a great sense of humor, and always helped those in need when she was able.
Flowers or donations will be accepted for her memorial service at Sparta Road Baptist Church, 4400 Sparta Road, Sebring, FL 33875, beginning at 12 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021. Donations will be focused on cancer research and how cancer treatment leads to leukemia, the ultimate cause of her death.
May each of us, in our own journey, find the strength to be kind to those who need it as Wanda did throughout her life.