LAKE PLACID — This town is looking for a company to provide auditing services in a timely manner.
The contract the town has with Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs and Advisors of Bradenton has all but expired, so the town will soon seek proposals for financial and operational oversight, Town Administrator Phil Williams said.
“Such companies help us be accountable to taxpayers and help us find efficiencies,” he said.
One item the Town Council would like to see from the next auditing firm, whether it be Mauldin & Jenkins or another company: The council wants the results of the audit before the June 30 deadline so it has time to digest the audit’s findings before signing off on it.
Though Mauldin has not missed the June 30 deadline, the town would like to see it earlier, Councilwoman Debra Worley said.
During the July 12 council meeting, Worley asked Rachel Osborne, the town’s financial director, for the “drop dead” date she’d like auditors to provide her with the results of the annual audit.
“We’re a small town, it’s not like they have a lot to look over,” Worley said. “What date should you require them to come back to us so we actually have time to think about a problem?”
Osborne told the Highlands News-Sun that the council wants time to digest the audit results.
“The council was saying that as soon as the audit is complete, send it along to us,” Osborne said. “Not on the deadline, but prior to the deadline so the council has more time to look at it.”
Osborne, whose work has been reviewed by auditing firms for many years, relies on outside auditors to suggest ways she can do her job better.
“It is always good to have another pair of eyes on our processes,” she said.
Auditors examine government agencies’ financial records and serve as the basis for performance improvement recommendations, but even for a small town the audit results can run hundreds of pages, complete with pie charts, spreadsheets, and legal-ese that takes time to evaluate.
For instance, in its latest audit, Mauldin & Jenkins recommended ways the town can better count and record inventory and better document transactions — nothing serious, but something the town can focus on improving, Williams said. In fact, he wants town staff to continue to carefully review bid responses from auditing firms.
“Since town staff’s practices are always the area being scrutinized by the auditor, the process by which an auditor is selected could be important.”
No matter who is chosen, the town wants more time to review auditors’ work.
“We need time to call and ask questions if we need to,” Worley said.