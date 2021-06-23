LAKE PLACID — Wanted: Someone to move a 2-ton steel safe that may be too big to be moved through a building’s front doors.
In what must be one of the most unique requests for proposal a town can write, the Caladium Capital must find a professional moving company to lift, move and transport the gargantuan money box that’s been in the town’s possession since before it was called Lake Placid.
According to Phil Williams, Lake Placid’s town administrator, the safe – in the now-closed Lake Placid town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. – can’t stay there because the building will soon be on the market. Proceeds from the sale of the town hall, valued at $473,000, could go toward the construction of a new police station for the town.
According to Williams, the safe is constructed of steel layers filled with concrete. It is 6 feet, 1-inch tall (including the steel wheels) and 5 feet wide.
“It is rumored that the safe was originally placed and the building constructed around it,” Williams told the Highland News-Sun.
The town values the safe as a vital piece of the town’s history.
“We should put it right out there in the front lobby where the public can see it,” Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook said from the dais during the June 14 Town Council meeting in the Lake Placid Town Government Center. Council members suggested mounting a plaque recounting the safe’s history.
Perhaps the plaque will explain why “City of Lake Stearns” is painted in big letters across its front.
That’s because before the town, launched as a homesteading community in 1909 by act of Congress, was alternatively known as Lake Buck, Lake June, and Lake Stearns, after Marcellus Stearns, U.S. Government Surveyor General at the time. According to the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, the area became Lake Placid after the inventor of the Dewey decimal system, Dr. Melvil Dewey, likened it to his hometown of Lake Placid, New York.
The RFP to move what Williams calls a “behemoth” will be released next week.
“There are lots of myths out there but the safe is definitely of historic value that deserves to be seen and appreciated by the public,” he said, “rather than gathering dust in some closed, government building.”