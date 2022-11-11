SEBRING — World War II veteran Russell Neatrour just turned 100 years old on Oct. 18 and celebrated with family and friends. Neatrour epitomizes the “greatest generation” and still wears his Army Air Corps uniform proudly.
“I weigh the same but things are distributed differently these days,” Neatrour joked as he stood at attention.
The centenarian still lives independently. He refuses to slow down and continues to mow his own grass, and does most of the manual labor and maintenance around his home.
“They got me a T-shirt that says, ‘It took me 100 years to look this good,’” Neatrour laughed. He has also celebrated the century mark with his family, including grandson Jim Leicht, his wife Michelle and their sons Matthew and Kevin. Jim’s 54th birthday was celebrated in conjunction with his grandfather as their birthdays are only a day apart.
His first celebration was with his friends at First Untied Methodist Church of Sebring.
Neatrour explained his longevity.
“I never drank and I never smoked,” he said.
Neatrour is very proud of his military service in the Army Air Corps. Michelle said Neatrour was always careful about his weight so he could still fit into his uniform.
He can still sport it on special occasions, and his 100th birthday was certainly that. And everyone knows women love a man in uniform.
Neatrour entered the service in 1942 and was discharged as a first lieutenant in 1945.
“When I was 20 years old, the president sent me,” Neatrour said. “I was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and raised in that area and went to school there. When I got out of school, there wasn’t any work. I graduated in ‘41; right before that, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.”
Neatrour would eventually fly a B-24 Liberator over Germany. He was with the 8th Air Force 2nd Division, 453rd Bomb Group.
While still in the service, Neatrour married Marguerite, although he was hesitant at first because he did not want to leave her a war widow.
“She said to me, ‘Well, if something does happen, at least I’ll have you that long,’” Neatrour reminisced. “She was a good wife.”
She must have been, as the couple were married for 54 years. They had two daughters, Cathy Leicht and Linda Jones. Neatrour has three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
After becoming a widower, Neatrour would marry Nona Allen and they were married for 20 happy years. Nona was a teacher at Sebring High School.
Russell’s family said he is an inspiration.
“He is always working,” Michelle said. “He never sits. I have never seen such a constant work ethic.”
He inspires patriotism as well.
“He’s very proud of his service,” Jim said.
Many of Neatrour’s family members entered the military in his shadow. Great-grandson Kevin is an Eagle Scout and credits his great-grandfather with instilling a sense of self-sufficiency and service to others. Kevin enjoys listening to his great-grandfather’s stories from World War II ... information not found in textbooks.
“He taught me if you want something, do it yourself,” Kevin said. “Don’t rely on others.”