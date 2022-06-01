LAKE PLACID — An old game has arrived with a new spin. Michael Nino and fiancé Renee Beche have upped the ante on the pool hall standard by injecting it with a healthy dose of technology.
Warehouse Billiards, less than two months old, is full of old-school charm. Sporting eight-ball tables and chairs directly across from the bar where Beche greets all comers with a warm smile, the place even has a functioning dumbwaiter.
All this but with some very interesting and well thought out additions.
“We wanted to start a business so we talked to a lot of people and heard two things. One, the internet sucks, and two, there’s nothing to do, especially for kids,” Nino explains.
“So I said, ‘let’s open up a place where kids can go do things.’ Ultimately that whole conversation ended in doing a pool hall with a technology spin to it.”
The billiard hall can easily be recognized by the large mural on the side of the building painted by James Strickland.
“I expressed to James that we wanted to have different characters, Florida characters. So we’ve got the Lake Placid dragon in there, we’ve got an alligator, and a cow because we live in cattle country.”
The two-story hall consists of a bar and kitchen downstairs, seating and pool tables on both levels, large screen laser projectors, darts and more.
“What the upstairs has is 304K laser projectors for sports. But each one of them has an X-Box (gaming system) connected to it. So we’ll be doing virtual pool tournaments as well as gaming tournaments.
“There’s four dart boards, each one of them has a laser throw on it. We have shuffleboard and four Brunswick pool tables with professional felt. Two of the tables have projectors that offer augmented reality pool.
As Nino explained how augmented reality works, he also revealed another caveat of Warehouse Billiards.
In a nutshell, overhead laser projectors beam instructional images onto the table itself showing would-be pool sharks the angle and force needed to sink a ball in a given situation as well as setting yourself up for the next shot.
“It’s a system out of France. Basically what it does is it provides 500 exercises from novice to professional. It’s the primary teaching source for our billiard camp that I’m starting on June 3rd.
“The kids come up for four days, they get a good quality two-piece cue, gloves, scuffer and a training ball that shows every spot to hit the cue ball so you can learn all the different types of spin.
“The cues are all the same,’’ Nino continues, “so there’s no fighting over which one is better. During the weekdays the kids can come up here and shoot pool for free for the first two hours.
“They’re here for five hours each day. After two hours they get lunch and then it’s back to learning pool. At the end we have a trophy tournament.”
Clearly the billiard hall is family friendly and children 10 years old and younger shoot pool for free.
“We also have leagues that are starting. We are a recognized venue for the American Pool Players Association. We’re our own division so we’re trying to create as many teams as possible. In September we’ll be offering dart leagues here as well.”
As previously mentioned, hot food is also available.
“Right now we have a starter menu,” Nino said. “I’ve had really great reviews on the wings. I tried to add a little flair and presentation to them. We have flaming honey hot wings. I have honey that’s infused with heat that gets drizzled on top. It’s a little bit different. We have a good source for our wings so the drums are nice and big.
“We’ll be doing other things too. It’s bar food with higher quality and a little bit of a flair. I used to be a sous chef. I put myself through college cooking. So I want to make this place something interesting.
“When I was 18 I traveled around the United States and shot pool for three years. My dad was building a second house and he asked me to come back and help, and ultimately get a ‘real job,” Nino said with a laugh. “So I went back to school and studied software engineering, but playing pool is what I love to do.”
Warehouse Billiards is at 237 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. The phone number is 863-633-4448 or you can email thewarehousebilliards@GMail.com