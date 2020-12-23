SEBRING — Alexandros Celso Perez, 28, and William Edward Warring, 43, both of Sebring were arrested when a traffic stop on Thursday led to a search of Perez’s vehicle and turned up drugs and a gun.
Warring is being charged with a probation violation. The arrest report noted that Warring was being monitored by the Florida Department of Probation and Parole for possession of cocaine.
Perez was charged for carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession and possession of drug equipment.
According to the arrest report, a deputy pulled over Perez just after 12:30 a.m. at Kenilworth Boulevard and Sebring Parkway for failing to stop at a red light. While the deputy performed the traffic stop, a K-9 unit had its dog do a free-air-sniff. The dog alerted and a search of the car followed.
The search of the vehicle turned up a baggie with a crystal-like substance and unused baggies, all in a black zipper pouch. The crystal-like substance would later test positive for methamphetamine. Deputies also found a scale with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine; a .22 handgun under the driver’s seat with six bullets; and a package with a green leafy substance that tested positive for “illegal amount of THC.” The 5.4 grams of cannabis was also located under the driver’s seat. The vehicle was towed.