SEBRING — The residents of the Washington Heights community are pleased with the results of the recent Community Clean Up Day hosted by the Washington Heights Community Action Network (WHeCAN) on Saturday, July 31.
Beginning at 10 a.m., volunteers armed with brooms, trash bags, gloves and willing hearts went throughout the Washington Heights community in search of anything that was keeping their community from looking its best. By the close of the event at 1 p.m., the volunteers had collected more than 50 bags of trash and recyclables, having walked collectively more than 40 miles of roadway.
Angel Wiggins, president of WHeCAN, said, “We are so very encouraged to see many local officials and community stakeholders come out today to work with the residents of our Washington Heights community.”
The event was very well attended by many community stakeholders and residents, as well as Sebring High School’s football team, the Blue Streaks. County and city officials in attendance were Kathy Rapp, Highlands County Commissioner for District 2, with her husband, Gary Lee Rapp; Scott Noethlich, city administrator for the City of Sebring, and Kenneth Fields, Public Works director for the City of Sebring. Community stakeholders in attendance were Marilyn Rodriguez with Bountiful Blessings Church, Pastor Cameron with Grace Bible Church, Pastor Robert Shannon with Wings of Faith Church, Tiffany Cadzow, owner of Faded Bistro and Beer Garden, and Meghan Toney and the Toney family.
Immediately following the completion of the work of the Community Clean Up Day, members of the Washington Heights Community Action Network (WHeCAN) lit up their grills and thanked the volunteers by providing them with a wonderful picnic lunch at Mary Toney Park.