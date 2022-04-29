SEBRING — People of the Washington Heights community have started raising money and doing work on a veterans memorial.
“We want it to be special, not just for Washington Heights,” said Ada McGowan, president and CEO of Highlands County Citizens with VOICES, one of many people and organizations raising funds for the monument. “It’s not just for African-Americans. It’s for any veteran, for anyone who served in the armed forces for any length of time.”
An organizational meeting took place this past Monday and another is set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, at 501 Lemon Ave., on the corner with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
People have come out to give their ideas and support, both emotional and financial. McGowan said initial estimates for the monument are $15,000, which they hope to raise in time to build and unveil the monument by the Juneteenth celebration on June 19.
McGowan said they are looking for donations and for volunteers.
The idea came about after McGowan saw that the City of Avon Park has a memorial, and Lake Placid has one in Highway Park.
“I was like, ‘We need one,’” McGowan said. “Fortunately, some land came available through the city.”
That site is at 759 Lemon Ave., just a short walk up the street from Sebring Parkway.
Veterans in the community are very excited, coming forth with ideas, donations, materials and labor, she told the Highlands News-Sun.
“I’m thanking everyone in advance for their vision and support,” McGowan said.”
Among the many people who have helped so far, in a list that keeps growing, are the Veterans Committee, headed by Alfred Welch, Elder Billy “Bing” Shannon (a veteran) and other members of the Mary Toney H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Elevate) Foundation, Mayor John Shoop, City Administrator Scott Noethlich, Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman, David Leidel of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency and Felicia Dozier of South Florida State College.
McGowan extends thanks to all who are helping and looks forward to seeing them continue as this project unfolds.
A fish-fry fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, on the site at 759 Lemon Ave. Plates are $8. Organizers are also selling tickets on a 50/50 drawing at $1 per ticket or $5 for six, with all proceeds going to the memorial.
Anyone wanting to send direct donations may mail a check made out to Highlands County Citizens with VOICES Inc. for “veterans monument” to P.O. Box 1224, Sebring, FL 33871.
They may also contact McGowan directly at 863-381-5485.