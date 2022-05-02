Washington, serving life plus 25, wants new trial

SEBRING — Freddie Leneal Washington got life plus 25 years in July 2019 after a jury convicted him of shooting Aaron Hankerson to death in the parking lot of Shooter’s Bar at closing time.
At his sentencing, his lawyer Peter Brewer objected and urged Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to note contradictory witness statements, such as the description of the shooter, the color of the handgun used to shoot Hankerson, and the kind of car the shooters used to flee the nighttime shooting.
Washington believes he needs a new trial, but blames Brewer. However, this is Washington’s second attempt at getting a new trial. The Second District Court of Appeal denied him a new trial in December.
According to Washington’s motion for postconviction relief, which is scheduled for a status hearing May 24, Brewer was ineffective for not putting Terrance Thomas on the stand. Thomas, Washington contends, would have told the jury the shooter had dreadlocks, while Washington had short hair. Not only that, but a witness described the shooters driving slowly away in a white Dodge Challenger; Washington believes Thomas would testify the shooters sped away in a silver or gray Mercury.
The bullet casings in the parking lot near Haskins’ body were 9mm, and the handgun thrown from the Ford Crown Victoria Washington was riding in was a .22. The above testimony, Washington believes, would have led the jury to acquit him.
Washington is asking Estrada for an evidentiary hearing and/or a new trial.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz says a new trial is probably not in the offing.
“Washington is challenging the sufficiency of the evidence and that his trial counsel made errors for not focusing on the second weapon discovered in this case,” Kromholz said.
That’s not a problem, Kromholz said.
“It is the state’s position that further testimony on this weapon does not diminish Washington’s connection with the actual murder weapon and would not have had an impact on the jury decision.”
Post-conviction relief hearings are an integral part of an appeal, the prosecutor said.
“Sometimes we just have to have additional hearings to make a record in order to dispute a claim.” he said. “Post conviction claims require a record that refutes the claim or an evidentiary hearing to develop a record that refutes the claim.”
Thomas, Washington’s important witness, had remained uncooperative from the time of the crime and only stepped forward after prosecutors had rested their case, court transcripts show.
Though the appeals court in December did not order a new trial or other relief, it did order prosecutors to write an explanation of how the .22 revolver links the defendants to the crime.
Kromholz may describe that connection at the May hearing, that both guns are linked to the crime.
“The evidence does demonstrate that two weapons had been utilized,” he said.
Washington’s co-defendant, Daryl Cason, goes to trial in July. Police say he drove the two from the murder scene.
His lawyer, Yohance McCoy, said he is keeping an eye on the judge’s decision on the evidence.
“We’re aware of them doing a post-conviction relief motion, and we’ll look into it,” McCoy said.