SEBRING — Waste Connections officials want to stop collecting recycling for now.
Based on a letter from Grant J. Smith, attorney for the company, to County Engineer Clinton "Gator" Howerton Jr., company officials have proposed the county either suspend curbside recycling and tell residents to put those materials in their household garbage or accept materials from the curbside recycling carts at the landfill for dumping, at the county's expense.
"For a long time, the company has absorbed the losses associated with this, but is no longer willing to do so," Smiths' letter states.
Howerton has a meeting with company representatives next Tuesday. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen is reviewing the letter and the contract, which to date has held the company to the task of collecting recyclables from the green carts.
Those loads, after going through a transfer station at the Highlands County landfill, get trucked south to Miami to a recycling facility. If confirmed as contaminated with residue and/or household garbage there, they get trucked to a landfill in Osceola County.
The company can dump contaminated loads at the local landfill before driving them up and down the peninsula, but must pay $45 per ton. The company wants the county to absorb this cost.
In his letter, Smith states that the company did composition studies of their recycling loads and found that contamination in January was 44%. In December, it was 75%, he said.
"The problem is that with this level of contamination, the characteristics of the recyclables change to that of being considered municipal solid waste," Smith stated.
The state of Florida generally considers any recycling loads with 10% contamination invalid as recycling, and the company's studies rate it as four to seven times that percentage.
"In other words, it all becomes residue and rejects," Smith said, which is outside Waste Connections' control.
Howerton and several other county officials, including last year's county commissioners, recorded videos on social media about this issue to inform customers on what goes in and stays out of the bin.
"A lot of people don’t know," Howerton said. "[We'll] try to keep the program going, as is."
Smith said this contamination actually increased after the county changed the list of materials they would accept — which was a reduction in the types of materials allowed in the bin — and conducted a public education campaign.
Since this situation is "completely outside the control of Waste Connections," Smith argues, the company has been paying to dispose of "the residue and rejects" when it's just trash that, by contract, the county should pay to dump.
Waste Connections has a contract with Highlands County until 2026. The 10-year contract, if it's to be extended, must be done no more than two years from the end of the term and no less than one year from that date, which means it has to be done by sometime in 2024.
The two parties can extend the contract for an additional 10 years or for a lesser term, if they both agree.
Problems began with that contract approximately one year after it was signed, when the market for recyclables dried up under strict cleanliness protocols by the largest customer – China.
Commissioners have remarked that they don't want to lose Waste Connections or have to renegotiate the terms of the contract, as the cost of $9.84 per household per month is among the lowest in the market.
Smith noted that nothing in the contract mandates the company to pick up "overwhelmingly contaminated" recyclables or accept anything other than recyclables at the transfer facility.
"The county must begin to accept responsibility for the behavior of its residents and get its arms around the problem," Smith said.