On a popular community Facebook page, there was a post that featured the City Pier and the accompanying park. Unfortunately, I cannot say it was a positive post nor can I say that it shows a picturesque park. Instead, it was exposing the terrible state that the park and pier is in. The post’s creator explained their desire to see some change and include pictures of the desolate state of the park and the pier.
For many in the comment section, this was not a surprise. Many people living near the park or parents were all too familiar with the condition that the area was in. Some commented that they stopped taking their children after witnessing drug-related actions in the park. Others were frustrated to see their tax dollars not put to use in restoring the park and the pier.
Truly, why should any Sebring taxpayer not be angry? Especially for people with families – they constantly face the issue of the lack of activities in the area for their young children.
Having grown up in Highlands County, it is not the best feeling when there is no place for you to safely have a fun day. On one hand, there are not many recreational businesses to enjoy. We do not have a skating rink, a drive-in movie theatre, a sustainable mall, nor do we even an arcade. Then, kids are obviously too young to do anything else. We do not have the ability to drive to Lakeland or Orlando and we are clearly not of age to be in a bar setting, which is where many older residents go on the weekends.
So, kids are generally left with exploring the great outdoors and visiting parks. However, if the park is not a safe place to be, then what do you expect kids to be doing with their free time? Parents do not have anywhere to take their kids nor do they have a park that they feel safe in. The kids themselves will only continue to see Sebring as a boring town that they never plan on returning to.
The worst thing about it is that the condition of the park itself and the crime in the surrounding area is a cycle. The better maintained the park and the pier is, the more people will visit it. The more people visit the area, the less of an option it is for people to go commit crimes.
Overall, it is a hard pill to swallow to know that the city government is unable to even maintain a park and a pier. There is so much potential thrown away just because of the pier’s current state. People would be able to walk along Lake Jackson with their families and their pets while their kids play on the playground. It is within walking distance of the city circle, meaning businesses on the circle would benefit from the increased foot traffic. The increased foot traffic would also mean people would see the place as less of an option to commit a crime. These benefits will only come if the City of Sebring decides to take action and bring the pier and its park back to a decent condition.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School. Columns and guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.