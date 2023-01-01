The small, pert bird seemed to be surveying its surroundings in a pose of deep thought. Sitting in a squat or shrug, it appeared rather chilled as it waited on a bit of sunlight.
The Eastern phoebe is a member of the flycatcher family. With dull, solid coloration and quick movements, they can be challenging to photograph or identify. Especially in low light situations, it is the dark head contrasting against the lighter belly and overall shape that can help you identify this fast-moving insect eater. The head will boast the darkest feathers, which includes the area around their eye. To make things even more challenging, Eastern phoebes sometimes have their head feathers raised in a bit of a wedge and other times the head will appear more rounded.
From a distance they appear as small, hunched birds with a dark head and wings with a whiter belly area. Watch the bird’s behavior for further clues as the phoebe will wag or pump their tail up and down as they rest. Alone almost always, in good light these small drab grey birds sometimes show a bit of yellow tone on the belly. Juveniles will have more of the yellowish coloration whereas adults are whiter with some gray smudges on the edges of their whitish breast. Common in our state during the winter months, this solitary insect eater is typically seen on the edges of open fields, marshes, or other cleared spaces. Watch for them around the edges of parking lots near cleared lots or field edges around lakes.
In their northern breeding territories, Eastern phoebes are often a herald of springtime. Their song of “phoe-be” is common to many and sometimes confused with that of the chickadee. Small but skilled insect eaters, they will capture wasps, dragonflies, moths, butterflies and even cicadas. Nests are constructed under shelter on manmade structures such as building eaves or bridge overhangs or in natural rock outcroppings. A mud and grass structure, the nest will hold four to five eggs and is reused from year to year.