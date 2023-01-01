The small, pert bird seemed to be surveying its surroundings in a pose of deep thought. Sitting in a squat or shrug, it appeared rather chilled as it waited on a bit of sunlight.

The Eastern phoebe is a member of the flycatcher family. With dull, solid coloration and quick movements, they can be challenging to photograph or identify. Especially in low light situations, it is the dark head contrasting against the lighter belly and overall shape that can help you identify this fast-moving insect eater. The head will boast the darkest feathers, which includes the area around their eye. To make things even more challenging, Eastern phoebes sometimes have their head feathers raised in a bit of a wedge and other times the head will appear more rounded.

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

The Eastern phoebe is reported to have been the first bird banded when John James Audubon attached silvered thread to a bird’s leg, documenting its return the following year to nest once again.