SEBRING — Motorists have noticed the addition of a deep pit between Highlands Regional Medical Center and U.S. 27.
The hospital isn’t expanding. The road is. Sebring Parkway Phase 2A, which has been under construction from Youth Care Lane south to include the DeSoto Road junction, will soon transition to Phase 2B, if Bergeron Land Development Inc. stays on schedule.
County officials said the start of Phase 2B is set for Oct. 1 this year, and is expected to be completed sometime in 2023. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has said he doesn’t think the contractor will need that long.
Work on the list includes:
- Widening the road from two lanes to a four-lane, divided roadway, like the rest of Sebring Parkway and all of Panther Parkway.
- Improving intersections at U.S. 27, as well as completing improvements at DeSoto Road, to include new mast arms at the U.S. 27 junction and a two-lane turn lane for traffic turning left from the highway to the Parkway.
- Installing drainage improvements and relocating utilities and power lines.
Also, this final phase of Sebring Parkway will have its own roundabout, to go in at the northwest corner of the hospital campus, to provide a new main entrance.
This new roundabout will be the third in the parkway system and the ninth in the county overall, including the Circle in downtown Sebring and Park Drive around Devane Park in Lake Placid.
It will take a while to complete. The contract to do the work runs into 2023, although Howerton has said he doesn’t think the contractor will need that long.
As work progresses, those who would normally depend on that route for their daily trips will want to leave early to account for delays and detours, or better yet, they may want to map out a different route to take until work is done.
Highlands County officials plan to make announcements throughout this and next year to keep people up to date with the changes. In addition, the Highlands News-Sun will publish articles and announcements to let motorists know of any changes as they occur.