SEBRING — Local residents may see them gathering on a tree limb, in an old shed or just inside the soffit of their roof.
Whether a swarm of bees looks aggressive or docile, leave them alone. This time of year, honey bees start splitting up their hives and following new queens to newer colonies.
With luck, a swarm will move along in about a day. If it doesn’t, and if the bees start to nest in the home or shed, that’s when residents should call a beekeeper to collect the swarm.
James Salzberry, who operates Beelicious Live Bee Removal out of Lake Wales, said he and other beekeepers, on any given day during the swarm season, will answer two or three calls for swarm or colony removal.
Bees can find even the smallest holes and set up a hive in the strangest places, including the concrete block walls of a big box store, like one he had to clear out in February.
“There’s so many open cavities they can nest,” Salzberry said.
Kristin Miner of The Bee Lady LLC in Avon Park said the swarms start off as in February or earlier, when the first warm weather gets orange blossoms to open, providing nectar to a growing hive.
It’s been weaker this year, thanks to hurricane and freeze damage, Miner said, but nectar flow causes the colony to thrive. Once bees use up their reserve space, the queen will lay a reserve queen, or several, then the surplus queen or queens, using their pheromones to draw followers, will take off with a good portion of the colony to find a new spot to nest.
Salzberry said she may mate with up to 20 drones on this “mating flight,” and then store that genetic material to fertilize eggs for up to five years. Female bees will hatch out in 21 days; males, in 23.
Once the colonies start to grow, with queens laying as many as 1,500 eggs per day, Miner said, they need to “divide and conquer.”
The whole process starts in September, she said, and continues through March. Commercial bee operations will bring their hives down from up north to California, Georgia and Florida, for the winter.
“Bees don’t cohabitate well in cold weather,” Miner said.
In Florida, they feed on invasive exotic Brazilian pepper before crops bloom. Some hives get sent to California to pollinate the almond crop, but between commercial and feral colonies, “there are a lot of bees in Florida, in general,” Miner said.
They swarm with high pollen and nectar flows, she said: When your allergies kick up. Summer slows them down, she said, but bee activity will pick back up in September, to then taper off by November.
How can a person prevent a hive forming?
Seal up any holes in your walls, conduits and soffit, Salzberry said.
“Any hole,” Miner said. “They like older, wood-frame homes. They build between the wall studs. They love sheds.”
Also residents need to beware of any lights they leave on at night, Miner said: Workers from a colony will fly up to it and beat themselves to death trying to pursue it.
Can you approach a swarm? Yes and no.
Miner and Salzberry said they are docile, because they don’t yet have a brood or honey stores to protect. However, a person does not know if they have genetics that make them more aggressive, the so-called “killer bees,” or if they are upset from other stressors.
When she and others collect hives, the state requires them to replace the feral queen with a commercially-bred queen, to prevent the aggressive traits. It also helps prevent proliferation of the varroa mite responsible for hive collapse.
There’s always a chance that queens will still mate with wild drones and pick up unwanted genes, Miner said, but the state requires those like her, who keep active colonies, to be inspected for unwanted traits.
When it comes to taking jobs to remove unwanted bees, both Salzberry and Miner said beekeepers cooperate just like a colony: Sharing the work, as needed. There’s plenty to go around.