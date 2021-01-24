When I was in high school (1965), George Orwell’s book “1984” was required reading. At that time I thought, what a silly book. Here we are. The only thing he got wrong was the date. I’m afraid that by 2024 we will be under complete control by the government.
In Joe Biden’s own words, “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” Does anyone really think that a Republican will ever be voted in again?
“Big Brother” is watching, and if you don’t dance to their tune, you will be canceled.
Cheryl O’Brien
Lake Placid