SEBRING — Days have warmed back up and it’s Florida: Get ready to see more snakes.
On Wednesday, Animal Services Officer Brandon Owens caught a large rattlesnake on Andalusia Street in Sebring. His supervisor at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Clay Kinslow, said that one was curled up on the driveway, preventing a woman from reaching her car.
When Owens arrived, the snake curled around and up a pole. He had to use a snake grabber – a long-handled clamp designed to handle snakes – and then use his free hand to unwrap the snake from the pole.
After that, he immediately put the snake into a box and took it to a local facility that milks the animals for venom before releasing them. Snake venom is used to make antivenom, in case someone actually does get bit.
Kinslow said encounters are not always precarious, but people call frequently about snakes. Some want officers to pursue snakes into nearby brush.
“We tell them, ‘You live in Florida. There are snakes everywhere,” Kinslow said, noting that officers will come get a snake if they are in a house, garage, car, driveway, pool area or laundry room. “We won’t search in the woods.”
They will come and help, however, if it’s a poisonous snake, in a family’s living area or frequenting a yard used by children and/or pets.
Fortunately, Kinslow said, most snakes people see are not only harmless, they are beneficial. Sheriff’s officials said that, without snakes, Floridians would be overrun with rats, bugs and lizards.
Some snakes, such as the indigo snake, are illegal to kill. If it is an indigo or black snake, they help, Kinslow said.
“You want those around,” Kinslow said.
As for the rattlesnake, an official said, “It can’t eat you, so it doesn’t want anything to do with you.”
The best way to reduce encounters with snakes is to mow and maintain your yard, keeping grass, weeds and possible nesting and hunting grounds for snakes to a minimum.
“If you give them a place to hide and get under, then they will come,” Kinslow said.
If you see a snake, don’t kill it, even if it is venomous. Just stay away from it and keep pets and kids at a safe distance. If you really want it gone, call 863-402-7200 and ask for Animal Services.