The sea breeze kept us from swooning as we set up camp. With the heat index hovering north of 100, the sun baked the top of my head and blinded me behind the lenses of my sunglasses as I connected the water. Thankful to discover we did indeed have full recreational vehicle hookups, I knew my guy would appreciate the ease. He had already enjoyed changing out a blown tire on the blistering side of the highway during our travel and was more than ready to relax and cool off.
If you’ve beach camped in Florida during the summer months you already know how the inferno of the day gets replaced by balmy, breezy bliss after dark. With a temperature drop of 20-30 degrees, an ongoing ocean-fueled breeze and the chiming buzz of cicadas, nightfall lures us to hours of sedentary relaxing.
Meteor showers were forecast by Space.com so we justified our lawn chair time within the realm of scientific research. With just a sliver of moon low in the sky, the night darkness settled over us and stars began appearing. We sat long enough that constellations began to rotate within our field of view. A handful of staggering palm trees jutted into our window through the vegetation, framing the stars as they rose. These snakelike forms contrasted with the skeletal image of a long dead pine. Portions of each faintly glowed, reflecting illumination cast from a random awning or bath house light. The effect was staggering in its beauty, as though we were viewing an impressionist painting in some hushed museum gallery.
One or two small arching sparks soon caught our attention. “I see one,” he said, as I gestured to another. A traditional “falling” star plummeted as though snapped from its invisible tether and we both noted it. The Milky Way was now fully stretched overhead like a fine silken scarf. Every so often I’d get up and spin my field of view to be sure we weren’t missing a better showing elsewhere.
It was beyond bedtime and I was desperate to shower. I left too soon however because when I returned, he shared how he had seen a number of really stunning ones. I resumed the post as he left for his own bathing. I observed a few brief sparks leaving dusty trails that teased the eye with their smoky light. I yearned for a fireball or two. He seemed shocked when he returned that I hadn’t seen more.
He settled back in and soon after, a bright, bold ball of light seemed slow pitched out across the sky before us. The illusion of its path appeared so low I felt I could reach up and have it graze my fingers. We marveled as it gently completed its glowing path into the darkness.
We saw a few more simple, short sparks of light as the night marched on. Just before two we decided sleep was needed. I struggled with ending the night knowing more beauties would stream the sky as we slumbered but looked forward to another episode of our favorite show once the sun set again the coming day.