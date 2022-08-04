The sea breeze kept us from swooning as we set up camp. With the heat index hovering north of 100, the sun baked the top of my head and blinded me behind the lenses of my sunglasses as I connected the water. Thankful to discover we did indeed have full recreational vehicle hookups, I knew my guy would appreciate the ease. He had already enjoyed changing out a blown tire on the blistering side of the highway during our travel and was more than ready to relax and cool off.

If you’ve beach camped in Florida during the summer months you already know how the inferno of the day gets replaced by balmy, breezy bliss after dark. With a temperature drop of 20-30 degrees, an ongoing ocean-fueled breeze and the chiming buzz of cicadas, nightfall lures us to hours of sedentary relaxing.

Recommended for you