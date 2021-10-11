I enjoy a lot of sports, but I think my all-time favorite is baseball.
When my children were little, they played softball and baseball. I never missed a game and don’t remember ever missing a practice ... even if it meant going back to work afterwards.
Years ago I got rid of my satellite television and went to a streaming device. It was one of the better decisions I’ve made and has helped relax me some by being able to avoid a lot of the junk that mainstream TV airs. The downside, until recently, was that I couldn’t watch any sports.
A few weeks ago, we opted for a streaming upgrade and I had yet to check out the sports that was offered until my daughter called Friday night and asked if I was watching the Rays game. I switched over and quickly felt the excitement of the game all over again.
The names were unfamiliar to me as it has been years since I really followed the team, but I quickly became familiar with them as I learned who they were and Googled them on my phone to learn more. I loved finding out that Randy Arozarena came to the Rays from the St. Louis Cardinals, my favorite major league team.
I confess, I went to bed before the ninth inning was over. I just couldn’t handle the defeat of it all. Still, it was good to watch the sport again.
My son called while I was watching and we reminisced a bit about the sport. I asked him what the little cards were that I saw players pull out of their hip pockets from time to time. He said he didn’t know, so that’s one thing I am going to have to investigate a bit. I told him the whole thing seemed to be a distraction and the players needed to focus more on their game. He then reminded me that he and his teammates were often distracted by airplanes while playing at the Durrah Martin Baseball Complex in Avon Park. We laughed as we recalled a young teammate who extended his arms out to mimic the wings of an airplane while he dipped to the left and then to the right. He wasn’t the only one who did that, but the attention he got from the parents in the bleachers helped make it a permanent memory.
It was also cool to see the Sept. 29 out-of-the-park homerun hit by Florida Rep. Greg Steube. He helped power the Republicans to a 13-12 victory in the Congressional Baseball Game. It was the first out-of-the-park homerun – a bona fide major league homerun in a MLB stadium – hit during a Congressional Baseball Game in more than 40 years. How awesome is that?
To put focus on the real work of Steube, his team has become quite savvy in sending out weekly newsletters to his constituents, letting them know what he is working on, what he has accomplished and what his thoughts are on key issues. As a newspaper editor, I’d like our staff to have easier access to Steube for answers to some of our questions, but the weekly newsletters do help to get a little insight into what’s going on in D.C.
Whether it’s the baseball players, young or more mature, or our elected officials, all of them deserve to be watched closely. Some may be more entertaining than others, but all of them should be given the attention.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun. Contact her by email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com