SEBRING — A temporary measure in a legal dispute against the City of Sebring will allow new residents in two mobile home parks to get utility service from the city.
Also, the City/City Council is in the process of passing an ordinance that would alleviate part of the dispute.
A court hearing that was scheduled Wednesday seeking a temporary injunction in the matter had been cancelled.
Two mobile home parks and a property owner of one of the parks sought a temporary injunction to prohibit the city from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on a recently approved city ordinance.
The motion for a temporary injunction, filed Dec. 11 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, was sought by Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road, and Kevin Smith, a new Sebring Village home owner.
The motion for the temporary injunction states that on Sept. 19 the city enacted Ordinance No. 1445 requiring property owners to consent to annexation as a condition of providing water and sewer services to new residents/tenants. The ordinance violates the city’s long-established duty to serve as a public utility, the motion states.
On Tuesday the City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance, which makes the September ordinance only applicable to water service, said City Manager Scott Noethlich.
The park owners didn’t want to sign a declaration of covenant (making the property subject to annexation when contiguous with the City), Noethlich said. But, they both signed a declaration of covenant, which have been placed in escrow pending the final judgement on the court case.
In the interim it allows service to be provided for anybody seeking water service in those two parks, he said.