Crossing the water main break

A motorist traverses the site of a water main break earlier this month at the corner of Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard and Catalina Drive, the same spot that had a break on June 24. The road has not yet been repaved.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

A water main broke this month, the second time this summer, under Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard at Catalina Drive.

This time, it affected student drop-off for Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School, since parents have to line up in the inside eastbound lane in a line that often reaches past Catalina Drive.

Recommended for you