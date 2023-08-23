A water main broke this month, the second time this summer, under Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard at Catalina Drive.
This time, it affected student drop-off for Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School, since parents have to line up in the inside eastbound lane in a line that often reaches past Catalina Drive.
The special improvement district published detours via blast email on Aug. 15, the day of the break, directing traffic headed into and out of the school on where to turn. They had the road reopened that same day.
It was the second time this summer that the district had seen a water main break under its main thoroughfare at that spot. The pipe also broke on the night of June 24, forcing the district to open the road and fix the problem.
County officials said Monday that, although the county maintains Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard as a county road, the district, because its crews had to open the road to fix the main, is now responsible for having it repaved.
Currently, the site of the break has shell rock filled in over the pipes and large steel plate covers set over the shell to minimize the bumps.
“The steel plates will remain in place until we complete the boring under the road to finish the pipe repairs,” Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Raymond Bossert said.
He said the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisers will discuss the matter and take a vote on it at next Tuesday’s meeting, Aug. 29.
“So we forsee the road not to be finished with paving for another 30 days,” Bossert said.
Eastbound motorists are advised to slow down at that spot.
The June 24 water main break was the third one that month, according to Dan Stegall, who served as general manager prior to Bossert, hired just last month.
Stegall said at the time that the supervisors and his successor would need to fix the problem of approximately six miles of asbestos-coated pipe of varying sizes that needs to be replaced.
Another 62 miles of PVC pipe, Stegall said, were all installed at different times, based on when certain parts of the district got developed. From staff, supervisors learned that Florida may have federal funds available as Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to replace or repair pipes.
The state had a program tied to hurricanes from 2016-2017, with new funding now available since Hurricane Ian to deal with damage and to make systems more resilient to future damage.
Stegall and district staff at that time also wanted to make certain every resident and entity is getting boil water notices, sent out after water main breaks.
Residents and offices can update telephone numbers in the alert system by emailing estoppel@snldistrict.org with the subject line “Account Update” and including their name, property address and current phone number in the body of the email.
Sun ‘N Lake’s emergency phone system, because it dials automatically, might get flagged by some phones as spam. People can make sure they get the calls by adding the district main number, 863-382-2196, to their contacts.
People can also visit facebook.com/SNLDistrict, click Follow, then select Favorites to see posts higher in the newsfeed. “Liking” or clicking on posts will also train the Facebook algorithm to keep showing those posts.