SEBRING — Some local residents have presented county commissioners with a problem: Their lake water levels have come up, and they don’t know why.
While most lake levels will fluctuate throughout the year, especially right after a hurricane, residents on Lake Letta said their water hasn’t receded, and has gone up dramatically.
It’s so bad, they said, that even the docks that they built higher after the last major hurricane are now under water.
Retired educator Phil Rasmussen and his wife, also retired from schools, have a lakefront house on State Road 17 that they plan to use for retirement, but they currently rent out as an Air-BnB.
For the last 16 years, Rasmussen said, their dock has been submerged — once for more than a year.
It cost $10,000 to rebuild it a foot higher, he said, and now it’s underwater again.
“After [Hurricane] Ian, 13 days after, it started to rise like you’ve never seen it before,” Rasmussen said.
Vicki Bumby, a 22-year resident on Lake Letta, said she has never seen this kind of water rise.
“We are asking simply because we have no alternatives,” Bumby said.
Since Ian, the Rasmussen had some guests renting the house, who called to say the water, already 8-10 inches below the dock, has risen to 18 inches above it.
Rasmussen said their pontoon boat, usually safely moored, was now getting battered by debris.
Dennis Powell, also a Lake Letta resident, said all the residents’ docks are underwater and present a hazard to boaters using the public boat ramp.
“It’s a small lake, but we do have traffic out there,” Powell said, noting that people who live out there know of the hazards.
Likewise, he said boards and other parts of the decking that have popped loose have started floating all over the lake.
Powell suggested the county should put up some warning signs at the boat ramp, telling boaters to be cautious.
Rasmussen said one problem appears to be sediment that has built up at the spillway on the downstream end of the lake. He said that, in the past, he has removed some of it with a shovel.
“If we could get this sandbar removed, that might help,” Rasmussen said.
Powell asked if the county could get higher government agencies involved, such as the Southwest Florida Water Management District, to come up with solutions.
Powell also asked if the county could look at waiving dock rebuilding fees and landfill tipping fees for the dock debris they collect off the lake and from wrecked piers, making it easier to dispose of the pieces.
“We would really, really enjoy y’all looking at this problem,” Rasmussen added.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, who visited with the residents, rode in a boat around the lake and asked them to visit the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, asked the other commissioners for consensus to “agenda” the issue for the next meeting, on November 15.
The commission could not vote on what to do Tuesday. It was not on the published agenda, and county staff needed time to prepare and bring in counterparts from other agencies.
He said both County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. and Road & Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison were aware of the problem and are monitoring it in the meantime.
During commissioners’ comments, Commissioner Scott Kirouac pointed out that Ian was likely a 500-year flooding event, which brought fear of continued flooding after the storm, especially in areas southwest of Highlands County that suffered worse conditions.
“I’ve never seen anything like this and I hope I never see anything like this again,” Kirouac said.
He suggested the county may be able to work with water and lakes management agencies on putting out buoys to mark submerged docks.