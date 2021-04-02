Water should be a priority
This country has been enjoying the perks of advanced technology for over 50 years now. The accomplishments include a myriad of outer space trips, a visit to the moon, and at least three life-saving vaccines created in under six months in the middle of a raging pandemic.
These are but a microcosmic sampling of what is available to humans living in the 21st century.
So, why do I feel as if I am living I am living in a third world country because Sun ’n Lake residents find themselves frequently out of potable water? There are no hurricanes, no floods, no unforeseen accidents ... just the fact that there is no safe water because of fragile, inadequate equipment, ineptitude, indifference, or who knows what. This situation is untenable in 21st century modern America.
If this scenario were occurring only occasionally, that is one thing. But over and over and over since we have lived here for eight years? Unacceptable! And yes, the Board of Supervisors are well aware. But their priority is in funneling money into the golfing aspect of the community, not in providing potable water. And no, I don’t want the golf course to be denied. But water, dear citizens, water is necessary to maintain a survival existence.
How about it, Sun ‘n Lake? Can we cut muster and get it together so we can have the water we are paying for?
Louise Jennings
Sebring