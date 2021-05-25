Starting this week, the process for upgrading the water treatment plant that services Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring and Tanglewood and replacing antiquated or obsolete equipment will begin.
During this time, the water treatment plant will be turned off to allow the repairs to take place. The water treatment system will be connected to the City of Avon Park’s water plant, so this will not result in a loss of service to Sun ‘N Lake/Tanglewood residents.
On Wednesday, May 26th, when the water treatment plant is turned back on, authorities will be required to issue a 72-hour precautionary boil water notice. As per usual, residents will be notified via email and automated message of the water boil notice and again when it is rescinded.
These repairs will improve the service provided to residents, and it is expected that the upgrades will severely reduce the nuisance of recurring boil water notices.