This home is located at 3217 Waterwood Drive in Cormorant Point, a 55+ section of Golf Hammock. It is priced at $139,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Imagine spending your evenings relaxing in your screened lanai enjoying the view of a peaceful pond and surrounding Florida nature. This two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home, perfect for either seasonal or year-round residence, offers that gorgeous view and more.
Step inside to be greeted by the tiled foyer that flows into the open floorplan with living room and dining room combination. This spacious room will allow you plenty of options for your furniture layout. Off the side of the living room through sliding glass doors is the screened lanai.
The large eat-in kitchen has plenty of wood cabinets, newer appliances, tiled floor and a breakfast area. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining room combination through the large open pass-thru allowing the cooks in the family to be a part of the gathering. Off the kitchen is a 5-by-6-foot bonus room that could act as a large pantry, storage closet or a mud room between kitchen and garage.
This split floor plan offers privacy for both the owner and their guests by having two separate spacious bedrooms, each with their own bath. The guest bedroom has access to the lanai through a sliding glass door.
The 8-by-13-foot screened lanai has a fabulous view of the pond and surrounding trees. It is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or to indulge in an evening drink while enjoying the wildlife that wanders through this community.
Other features of this move-in ready home include a 16-by-21-foot oversized one-car garage, a newer 2014 roof, nicely manicured yard, painted driveway and plenty of storage. This home is partially furnished. Lawn maintenance (mowing, edging, fertilizer and yard pesticide) is included in the low maintenance fee allowing the homeowner time to enjoy the benefits of this golf course community. There is a walking/biking trail just across the street from Golf Hammock that goes from Highlands Hammock State Park up to and around Lake Jackson.
Located just minutes from shopping and restaurants and a short bike ride to the YMCA down the walking-bike path, this well-maintained single-family home offers 1,191 square feet of air-conditioned living space with a total square footage of 1,740.
To schedule your private showing of this lovely home call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com. MLS 272671