It is hard to see the economics in some of the ideas being suggested for the Sebring Waterfront Redevelopment Plan. Things that are too big. Such as a large public swimming pool, splash pad, extensive lawn, piers, fitness area, Inflatable water slide etc. Who would pay for and maintain it? The water park could not pay for itself, let alone add to our economy.
Perhaps the thinking is that it would be a tourist draw and add to the economy. As a tourist attraction it's not big enough. Waterfront parks abound in Florida. Now if we built the tallest water-slide in the world it might draw tourists. But Sebring is not a resort. Nor should it try to be.
It is a charming town in Central Florida away from the hustle and bustle of the coasts. It has its own personality, history and culture to explore.
There are tourists looking for just such a place. They are on both coasts of Florida seeking a vacation from parking garages. They are from exclusive developments to the north and south. They are cultural tourists. The ones with deep pockets that explore a location and spend. They just need to know about us.
Destroying the Alan Altvater Cultural Center (Sebring Public Library, Museum of The Arts, Highlands Art League and Sebring Historic Society Museum) is not the way to add to the quality of life in Sebring, or bring in the tourists.
A waterfront park will not make us rich and famous. It would just add to our tax burden and erase our culture.
Fred Leavitt
Sebring